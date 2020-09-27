Last Updated:

Bollywood Stars Celebrate World Daughters Day, Share Photos With Fondest Memories

Happy Daughters Day! Social media is filled with posts from many celebrities in our country who have shared photos of their daughters & wished them

Urvashi Kandpal
Daughter's day

On the occasion of World Daughters Day on Sunday, Bollywood celebrities have shared photos, fond memories through their social media handles with the best of wishes for their daughters. Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, Dharmendra, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Karisma Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Neha Dhupia, Tahira Kashyap are among the many celebrities who have shared their feelings through their captions.

Have a look:

Happy daughter’s Day ..🙏♥️🌹

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

 

 

 

 

 

You will always be my baby doll 🤗💖 #happydaughtersday💕

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Reach for the stars while riding that unicorn baby girl 🦄 #HappyDaughtersDay

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

You complete me with your beautiful eyes #happydaughtersday

A post shared by Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma) on

