Bollywood Stars Celebrate World Daughters Day, Share Photos With Fondest Memories

On the occasion of World Daughters Day on Sunday, Bollywood celebrities have shared photos, fond memories through their social media handles with the best of wishes for their daughters. Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, Dharmendra, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Karisma Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Neha Dhupia, Tahira Kashyap are among the many celebrities who have shared their feelings through their captions.
Daughters 👧👧👧👧👧👧are for ever ................HAPPY DAUGHTERS DAY 🌹kenana jammaya kenan le janiyan 🙏 pic.twitter.com/wSYIL8uXlt— Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) September 27, 2020
Caring, loving 🥰 ....what a sense of responsibility. love you darling babies 👧👧HAPPY DAUGHTERS DAY jeeti raho 👋 pic.twitter.com/4rTSQnIJwu— Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) September 27, 2020
On #Daughter’s Day wishing my 3 Angels #Anshula #Janhvi & #Khushi a lifetime full of happiness and prosperity. I am truly blessed to have 3 of you my life. pic.twitter.com/QUHJEHktom— Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) September 27, 2020
What I love most about you my dear daughter is ur unique point of view. It’s always just a little different from mine and it makes me look at myself and everything else in a totally different light! And that’s so hard for me to do 🙄 So #happydaughtersday to me you. #shotbynysa
