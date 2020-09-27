World Daughters Day: Kunal & Soha Have The Sweetest Wish For 3 Year Old Inaaya Naumi

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan on social media shared adorably cute pictures of their 3-year-old daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu to commemorate World Daughters Day on Sunday. The proud parents often share anecdotes of their little one through numerous updates on Instagram. Kunal Kemmu posted a candid picture of himself with his daughter Inaaya in his arms.

He wrote, "When the world fits in your arms and you can embrace the life in it..the only relationship that’s cemented for life the moment it starts is that of a parent and their child. To every parent and to every daughter. #happydaughtersday ❤️"

Have a look:

Read | Happy Daughters' Day 2020 Images to share with friends & family

While Kunal's post for his daughter was more on a subtle level as it addressed all children in general, Soha Ali Khan had the sweetest message for her munchkin. She posted a photo of Inaaya with a mischievous expression on her face and conveyed her wishes for her on Daughters Day. She captioned the post, "May you never lose that twinkle in your eye, that bounce in your step or my favourite lipstick hidden in your pocket #happydaughtersday"

Have a look:

Read | Happy Daughters' Day quotes to make daughters feel special

On the work front

Kunal was last seen in Disney+ Hotstar's movie Lootcase and his last theatrical release was Malang, alongside Aditya Roy Kapur Anil Kapoor and Disha Patani. Kunal Kemmu is currently relishing in the success of the second installment of his web-series Abhay. The series was released on ZEE5 Premium on August 14. This is a crime thriller drama featuring Kunal Kemmu, Ram Kapoor and Chunky Panday in pivotal roles.

Read | Happy Daughter's Day wishes, messages to share on this special day

Soha Ali Khan, on the other hand, was last seen on the silver screen in the 2018 film Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3. The husband-wife duo are scheduled to co-produce a biopic of eminent Indian lawyer Ram Jethmalani. At an interaction with the media to promote his last film Malang in Mumbai, Kunal had updated saying, "We have almost finished scripting of the film. After this, we will start casting for the film, which is directed by Hansal Mehta. We haven't approached anyone because we have now come close to the final draft of the script and we are yet to listen to it."

Read | Happy Daughters' Day Quotes from Mothers: Messages, quotes & wishes for daughters

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.