Happy Daughters' Day Quotes To Make Daughters Feel Special

People across the world celebrate Daughter’s Day to honour daughters in their families. This occasion arrives on the fourth Sunday of September. This year, Daughter’s Day will fall on September 28, 2020. It marks the celebration of parents’ bond with their daughters. Earlier, the introduction of Daughter’s Day came due to the stigma attached to having a girl and not a boy in some countries. This day creates awareness among people to reduce discrimination and maintain equality between all the genders.

On Daughter’s Day, families try to make their daughters feel special by treating them with delicacies, taking them out for picnics or shopping, and spending time with them, among other things. So, we have compiled some quotes and messages for you to share with your daughters on this occasion. Check them out:

Happy Daughters' Day quotes

“There’s something like a line of gold thread running through a man’s words when he talks to his daughter, and gradually over the years it gets to be long enough for you to pick up in your hands and weave into a cloth that feels like love itself.” – John Gregory Brown

“A daughter may outgrow your lap but she’ll never outgrow your heart.” – Unknown

“When my daughter says ‘Daddy I need you!’ I wonder if she has any idea that I need her billion times more.” – Stanley Behrman

“We mothers are learning to mark our mothering success by our daughters’ lengthening flight.” – Letty Cottin Pogrebin

“In my life, you are the sun that never fades and the moon that never wanes.” – Unknown

“My daughter is my biggest achievement. She is a little star and my life has changed so much for the better since she came along.” – Denise Van Outen

“For all the things my hands have held, the best by far is you.” – Unknown

“Words are not enough to express the unconditional love that exists between a mother and a daughter.” – Caitlin Houston

“A daughter is God’s way of saying, ‘thought you could use a lifelong friend.’” - Unknown

“There is this girl who stole my heart and she calls me Daddy.” – Unknown

“This relationship has something special about it, that makes every father and every daughter in the world speak warmly about it.” – Unknown

“Ordinary father-daughter love had a charge to it that generally was both permitted and indulged. There was just something so beautiful about the big father complementing the tiny girl. Bigness and tininess together at last—yet the bigness would never hurt the tininess! It respected it. In a world in which big always crushes tiny, you wanted to cry at the beauty of big being kind of and worshipful of and being humbled by tiny. You couldn’t help but think of your own father as you saw your little girl with hers.” – Meg Wolitze

“You are my angel, you remind me of the goodness in this world and inspire me to be the greatest version of myself.” – Steve Maraboli

"A daughter is a treasure and a cause of sleeplessness." - Ben Sirach

"Certain is it that there is no kind of affection so purely angelic as of a father to a daughter. In love to our wives there is desire; to our sons, ambition; but to our daughters, there is something which there are no words to express." - Joseph Addison

