Madhuri Dixit Releases Her Debut Single 'Candle', Dedicates It To Frontline Workers

After piquing the curiosity of her fans, Bollywood’s Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit finally dropped her much-awaited track Candle on social media. The soulful track which is about "hope," is a dedication to all those frontline workers who are tirelessly working fighting the coronavirus to save others. Madhuri who is excited and nervous about her first song shared it with her fans on social media.

Madhuri Dixit drops her english track Candle

Madhuri took to her Twitter handle and shared the amazing song. The music video not only features glimpses of Madhuri Dixit singing the track but also some videos of health workers and medical staff professionals doing their job across the world. It also shows glimpses of the countries where lockdown has been imposed and a few segments of the deserted streets. At the end of the clip, a message flashes on the screen: "This is dedicated to all those fighting on the frontline. They are the real heroes. We need to burn bright like candles through the hurricane and emerge stronger together."

Happy, excited & a little nervous! Here's my first ever song, out for all of you to enjoy. #Candle out now exclusively on Facebook and Instagram. Hope you love it as much as we enjoyed creating it! Watch here -https://t.co/DlUoyNAzBF — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) May 23, 2020

The lyrics, “We can light a candle in a rain or a hurricane and watch the flames coming higher,” just depicts the amount of positivity the song will bring in the minds of the people and the other frontline workers. Sharing the song, Madhuri Dixit wrote: "Candle - happy, excited and a little nervous! Here's my first ever song, out for all of you to enjoy. I hope you love it as much as we enjoyed creating it!"

The Kalank actress had announced the release of the song on her birthday. Since then she has been sharing the countdown along with some videos from the song. Recently, the actress shared the first look of her single on social media with a short video. Madhuri also started the countdown for the video which is releasing over this weekend and asked fans to set a reminder. The actress took to her Twitter handle and shared a video where she can be seen donning a black outfit while looking at a burning candle placed next to her. While sharing the video, Madhuri, requested fans to set the reminder for as the single will be out in just two days. In the caption the actress wrote that she hopes her single will be able to spread positivity, light amid such panic-stricken moments.

