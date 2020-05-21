Madhuri Dixit's debut single 'Candle' to release this weekend

After impressing fans with her charming personality and captivating moves, Bollywood’s versatile actress Madhuri Dixit is now venturing out in a new zone. The Kalank actress is set to debut her into singing with her latest track Candle. The actress shared the first look of her single on social media with a short video. Madhuri also started the coundown for the video which is releasing over this weekend and asked fans to set a reminder.

Madhuri Dixit starts countdown for her single Candle

Madhuri Dixit took to her Twitter handle and shared a video where she can be seen donning a black outfit while looking at a burning candle placed next to her. While sharing the video, Madhuri, requested fans to set the reminder for as the single will be out in just two days. In the caption the actress wrote that she hopes her single will be able to spread positivity, light amid such panic-stricken moments.

Positivity is calling & we must answer! #Candle releasing in just 2 days. Set your reminders now! pic.twitter.com/IkHnkzFJe6 — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) May 21, 2020

Sometime back, the actor shared another video on her Twitter handle where she shared the exciting news with her fans on her Twitter handle. Madhuri shared a video on the micro-blogging site and wrote, “All of us are in this together and we will come out of this stronger. All we need is a little hope and positivity. #Candle releasing in 3 days. Stay tuned!” While talking about her single, Madhuri reportedly said that she thought that it was time for her to give a surprise to her fans in return for all the love and support they have showered upon the actress over the years.

