Kareena Kapoor Khan Gets Back Into Fitness Routine, Snapped Jogging Around Building Ground

As the government is slowly introducing relaxations in the COVID-19 lockdown, people are also going back to their normal routine. Recently, Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen taking a jog around her housing complex in Bandra, Mumbai. It seems she is working her way back into her fitness routine after a big break. Here's what happened.

Kareena Kapoor Khan gets back to her fitness routine

Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted by the paparazzi jogging in her housing compound. She was dressed in a loose white printed T-shirt and black slacks complete with black shoes. Her hair was tied up in a ponytail and she carried a hand towel. Take a look at the pictures:

However, this is not like a spur of the moment decision rather a calculated one. Kareena Kapoor Khan yesterday took to her Instagram to post a picture of herself in her sports gear making sure to get some quick exercise done in her building compound. She added the caption, "Dear fat, prepare to die....Xoxo, me. 🤣". And it seems she has kept true to her words. Take a look:

It has been almost two months since Kareena Kapoor Khan's last workout post on Instagram. It seems the actor has made up her mind to get back to her workout routine. Here's Kareena's last workout post from before the lockdown.

Meanwhile, during the lockdown, Kareena Kapoor Khan kept everyone updated on her beauty regime. She also started a series on Instagram called the 'Kaftan series' sporting a varied range of kaftans at home. Not only that, but Kareena also posted a lot of pictures of Taimur and his antics. With the lack of media and paparazzi photos of the toddler, she seems to be his very own lockdown photographer.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in the movie Angrezi Medium which released on the OTT platforms due to the Coronavirus lockdown. The movie also cast the late actor, Irrfan Khan and was his last movie. Kareena is currently gearing up for the release of Takht. The movie is an ensemble period drama based on the Mughal princes' fight for the throne. Kareena will essay the role of Jahanara Begum, Shah Jahan's daughter on screen. Besides her, the movie also casts Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. It is slated to release on December 24, 2020.

