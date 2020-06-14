Tiger Has A Sweet Gesture, Quirky Thanks For 'papp Ninjas' As He Gets Snapped In Balcony

Events around the world have been cancelled or postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ever-bustling paparazzi too got a break for the first time due to the coronavirus and the subsequent lockdown. However, with restrictions easing off marginally, the shutterbugs are back on the streets as the celebrities are stepping out too.

READ: This Day That Year: Tiger Shroff Shares Cute Throwback Video On Disha Patani's Birthday

The paparazzi are also known to peep into the homes and cars of the celebrities, which often irks the stars. However, some stars do not mind it when the cameras are facing their homes, as Tiger Shroff proved recently.

The actor stepped out in his balcony on Saturday, much to the delight of the media persons waiting to click him. The War star was courteous to them as he waved and posed for the camera, even asking if they have had anything to eat.

Watch the video here:

READ: Tiger Shroff's Mother Ayesha Wishes Disha Patani With Adorable Birthday Post

It also seemed that media persons were stationed near Tiger’s home for long, as it was his Baaghi 2 co-star and rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani’s birthday. They also clicked Tiger earlier in the day, where he was shirtless and talking on the phone.

Posting some of the pictures by the paparazzi, Tiger Shroff had a quirky reason to thank the ‘papp ninjas’ as he had run out of posts for his Instagram handle.

Here’s the post:

Disha Patani also was snapped arriving at Tiger’s residence, before she along with Tiger’s sister Krishna and mother Ayesh recorded a fun-filled video.

Numerous stars of the film industry like Hrithik Roshan and Ekta Kapoor have helped the photographers and videographers as the lockdown brought shooting and celebrity spotting to a halt. However, the stars are not just stepping out for a workout and essential shopping now, but will soon head to the studios too as the Maharashtra government has issued the guidelines for the resumption of shooting.

READ: Tiger Shroff Wishes Disha Patani With Goofy B'day Video; Check Out Latter's Response

READ: Jacqueline Fernandez With Tiger Shroff Or Emraan Hashmi: Whose Chemistry Impressed More?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.