Man City Youngster Phil Foden Breaks Social Distancing Norms, Snapped Playing On The Beach

Manchester City prodigy Phil Foden has reportedly violated lockdown rules in England after an image of him at a beach emerged on social media this week. The Man City youngster was seen playing football with his fans, with frequent physical contact. The UK has put in place stringent guidelines pertaining to social distancing norms to halt the spread of coronavirus even as the Premier League is set to return on June 17.

Also Read | Man City facing a nightmare schedule as clubs meet to discuss Project Restart date

Man City's Phil Foden plays on beach, violates social distancing guidelines

PHIL FODEN appeared to breach social distancing rules on Sunday as he enjoyed a kick-about on the beach and soaked up the sunshine, he was back at training with Manchester City on Monday pic.twitter.com/xEfo6Jwv5w — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) June 2, 2020

In the photos that have gone viral on social media, Phil Foden appears to play football with his fans on a beach on Merseyside. The photo shows him being tackled by his opponents, in violation of social distancing norms of the country. He further went on to pose for a photo with fans after the game ended.

Also Read | Bayern Munich's recent statements about Leroy Sane angers Man City: Report

Man City midfielder Phil Foden breaks social distancing norms

Phil Foden was snapped showing off his skills on the beach. The Man City midfielder got past an opponent twice, with one of the onlookers commenting, “He’s just done you again. He’s just done you over.” One of his opponents tried to tackle him during the game but was unsuccessful in his attempt.

The general public is not allowed not to engage in group exercises involving people from outside their households. This norm was violated by Phil Foden while he also risked an injury before the return of Premier League on June 17. Pep Guardiola’s side will play their first game in over three months against league rivals Arsenal when the Premier League returns later this month.

Also Read | Man United keen on signing Raheem Sterling if Man City UCL ban is upheld: Report

Man City to warn Phil Foden

Reports suggest that Man City will speak to Phil Foden in light of the incident. The 20-year-old will be reminded of his responsibilities as a public figure and the need to follow social distancing norms in a public place. Recent reports suggest that the player may be subject to punishment for violating norms. However, Foden is not the only Man City player to have violated social distancing guidelines. In April, Kyle Walker violated social distancing norms on two occasions - the first time when he attended an X-rated party, followed by a second incident in which he was seen visiting his sister as well as his parents.

Also Read | Lionel Messi's statement about Man City prodigy Phil Foden proves right with these stats

Man City placed second on points table ahead of Premier League restart

Defending Premier League champions Man City are currently second on the Premier League table. Pep Guardiola’s side trail by 25 points to league leaders Liverpool, having bagged 57 points. Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp’s men will clinch their first-ever Premier League title, having already bagged 82 points and suffered just one defeat in the campaign so far.