Vivek Oberoi Urges Fans To 'stay Safe And Stay Home' Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Amid coronavirus lockdown where several people are spreading awareness about maintaining hygiene and staying safe during the outbreak, Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi has a message for his fans and followers. The actor urged people to stay indoors and take care of their loved ones during this hour of crisis.

Vivek Oberoi spreads awareness regarding coronavirus outbreak

The official Twitter handle of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting with the name of India Fights Corona, shared the video where the actor can be seen talking about the infectious virus which is continuing to increase its grip. He urged his fans to follow certain guidelines while sitting at home like washing hands frequently, spend quality time with family and staying inside the house. He also spoke about how many offices have adopted work from the home norm these days so that people will not have to step out of their house.

In the end, he concluded the video by saying that by following these guidelines, people can help the government and the authorities in the fight against coronavirus disease and save the lives of many. The official handle of the ministry captioned the video as, “#IndiaFightsCorona: Actor Vivek Oberoi urges to #StayHome and care your loved ones and #BeSafe #StayAtHomeSaveLives.”

Read: Aftab Shivdasani Wishes Vivek Oberoi As 'Company' Completes 18 Years

Read: Vivek Oberoi Shares Clip Of Germans Chanting 'Hare Krishna' At Delhi Airport; Watch

Earlier amid the lockdown, Vivek decided to lend his support to nine families after PM Modi had urged people in his speech to step up and help the less fortunate ones amid the lockdown. Following this request made by the Prime Minister, Vivek Oberoi has stepped up and mentioned that he is delighted to take part in this initiative. Vivek mentioned in the tweet that this is the time people need to be with each other and stand united. Vivek Oberoi then addressed that he has taken up the pledge by Narendra Modi to take care of nine families during the 21day lockdown period amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Read: Vivek Oberoi Pledges To Take Care Of 9 Families During The 21-day Pan-India Lockdown

Read: Vivek Oberoi Shares 'level Of Enthusiasm' After People Beat Utensils On March 22; See Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.