Sonali Bendre's Adorable Instagram Pic Receives 'Aww' From Tahira Kashyap; See Post

Sonali Bendre is a Bollywood actor who is currently living her life to the fullest, quarantining with her family in Mumbai home. She is an avid user of social media and she regularly posts about updates from her daily life as well as some nostalgic throwback pics as well. Take a look at the Instagram post that she shared today and made all her celebrity friends go 'aww' on the pic.

Sonali Bendre's latest Instagram pic receives many adorable comments

Sonali Bendre shared pics in an outfit where she can be seen wearing a sporty shoe which even though doesn't match with the outfit but is still very dear to her. Sonali captioned her post stating "Stepped into my son's shoes... literally! @rockbehl, I am gonna keep these shoes".

The actor was actually wearing her son Ranveer Behl's shoes while posing in these three pics. Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap instantly adored her pic and shared an endearing reply. Many other celebrities also replied on her post. Take a look.

Sonali was seen wearing an oversized nude cardigan over a lacy black top with faux leather leggings. She completed her look with delicate necklaces and a subtle makeup, where she went for a nude brown shade of tone for her eyes and lips. She has been an inspiration to many after she overcame from metastatic cancer which she was diagnosed with a few years ago. Sonali Bendre has been a ray of sunshine and an inspiration for many ladies who have gone through the same illness.

