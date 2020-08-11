Sonali Bendre Posts Adorable Birthday Wish For Her Son Ranveer: 'All I Need Is You!'

Sonali Bendre is celebrating her son’s birthday as he turns a year older today. The actor posted a heartfelt post for her son on this special day. Posting a picture of her son, the actor mentioned that he is all she wants on this auspicious day. This adorable post shared by the actor garnered the attention of her fans who also wished her son on the occasion of his birthday.

Sonali Bendre wishes her beloved son with a special Instagram post

Taking to Instagram, Sonali Bendre shared a monochrome picture of her son Ranveer Behl. In the picture, he can be seen wearing a fanny pack in a stylish way, posing for the camera. A cap and a mask accompanied the boy to set out a good fashion statement. The fanny pack read, “All you need is less” and thus looked quite decent. Sonali Bendre shared this picture and continued with the words written on the bag and said “and all I need is you” thus implying that she misses him. She further continued that she needs him today, tomorrow and every day. In this way, Sonali Bendre showered her love for Ranveer on his birthday. Later on, the actor ended the caption by mentioning that he is growing up too fast and she wished him once again. The actor also uploaded a picture of Ranveer’s cake on her IG stories. In the post, a cake with the number 15 can be seen along with a young Ranveer holding up his bicycle

This adorable post was loved by fans as they simply loved the cute wish Sonali Bendre had for her son. Fans went on to write several positive things about the relationship she shares with her son and how amazing it is. Fans wished Ranveer Behl as well for his birthday and poured out their blessings for the star kid. Over the years, Sonali Bendre has shared a number of adorable posts with her son which have been adored by fans over and over again. Fans of Sonali Bendre love the bond she shares with her son and often praise her for it in the comments.

