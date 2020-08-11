Dharmendra Celebrates 30 Years Of Sunny Deol's 'Ghayal'; Takes Stroll Down Memory Lane

On August 10, veteran actor Dharmendra took to his social media handle and celebrated 30 years of Sunny Deol starrer Ghayal. Sharing a video post, Dharmendra wrote, "Friends, With love to you all (sic)", in the caption for his 737k followers. The video-post featured snips of numerous scenes from the film while it also had a few BTS, where the lead cast talked about shooting the film. The video also showed a glimpse when Sunny Deol won a Filmfare award under the Best Actor category. Scroll down to watch the video.

Dharmendra celebrates 30 years of Sunny Deol's 'Ghayal'

Dharmendra's post managed to garner 96k views (and is still counting). Meanwhile, a section of fans started pouring in love in the comments section as they flooded it with red-heart emoticons. On the other side, a fan's comment read, "Outstanding movie..my all time favourite.. sunny paa ji rocked" while another Instagram user wrote, "One of the Biggest hit film of Indian Cinema".

Details of Sunny Deol's Ghayal

Apart from Sunny Deol, Ghayal's star cast also featured Meenakshi Seshadri, Raj Babbar and Amrish Puri in the lead characters while Moushumi Chatterjee, Annu Kapoor, Om Puri, Sharat Saxena and Sudesh Berry played other significant characters. The National-award winning film released on June 22, 1990. Reportedly, the film managed to bag â‚¹17 crores at the box-office, which made it the second highest-grossing film of the year. Ghayal was produced by Dharmendra while Rajkumar Santoshi donned the hat of the director.

The story of the film revolved around an amateur boxer, who seeks revenge against a crooked businessman after his elder brother is killed. The film received eight nominations at the 36th Filmfare Awards ceremony. Later, the Tamil remake of the action-thriller released in 1992. The Telugu and Kannad adaptation of the film hit the theatres in 1998.

Back in 2016, the sequel of the film, titled Ghayal: Once Again, released. Actor Sunny Deol not only acted but directed the film too. The ensemble star cast of the action-thriller had numerous actors such as Soha Ali Khan, Om Puri and Aanchal Munjal, among many others. The film failed to attract the footfalls at the BO.

