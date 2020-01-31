Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt & Other B'Town Celebs To Take Fitness Tips From

In today’s stressful and hectic schedule, being fit and healthy for people is very difficult. At times, most of us look up to Bollywood celebrities for some fitness and workout tips to make our lives easy and fit. In fact, some fans religiously follow the healthy lifestyle and stringent exercise regime of some selected Bollywood celebrities. If you too are looking for such celeb fitness secrets, read below-

Also read | How Bollywood Actress Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt And Others Welcomed New Year 2020

Alia Bhatt fitness secrets

Alia Bhatt is one of the most gorgeous and ravishing Bollywood actors with a healthy and fit body. The actor is known for her beauty and fitness in the industry. Alia Bhatt enables to achieve her fitness just because of her hard work, strict diet plan, tough workout regime, and well-organized life. The sizzling figure maintained by Alia Bhatt is due to her strict diet and exercises that she focuses on every day.

Image courtesy: @aliaabhatt

Also read | Alia Bhatt Is Giving Fashion & Fitness Goals To All Her Fans In Her Athleisure Wear

Jacqueline Fernandez fitness secrets

Jacqueline Fernandez and her beauty secrets are just amazing which shows her fitness that purely revolves around flexibility, energy, determination, and strength. For the stamina control, Jacqueline Fernandez emphases upon cardio exercises. To maintain her flexibility, she totally depends on Yoga and stretching exercises. Jacqueline Fernandez drinks a sufficient quantity of water as it helps to hydrate the body, and also drinks green or herbal tea twice a day. These were some of the fitness tips that she stringently follows.

Image courtesy: @jacquelinef143

Image courtesy: @jacquelinef143

Image courtesy: @jacquelinef143

Also read | Sara Ali Khan Starts Her Monday With THIS And It Is Sure To Boost Your Day!

Sara Ali Khan fitness secrets

Sara Ali Khan is a popular actor who is very much known for her drastic weight loss and fitness. Going by her Insta posts, i is much evident that Sara Ali Khan prefers Pilates as her choice of exercise routine. Sara Ali Khan always mentioned in many interviews about fitness goals that she loves Pilates, and it is the backbone of her fitness.

When Sara Ali Khan was asked about her secret behind her strong core and fitness tips she answered - "It has to be Pilates—it strengthens body balance and works on your core, which is the powerhouse of your entire body. Doing Pilates has enabled me to gain strength that's not only helpful in looking good but also in boosting physical stamina. Pilates is definitely the backbone of my fitness."

Image courtesy: @saraalikhan95

Image courtesy: @saraalikhan95

Also read | Sara Ali Khan's Weight Loss Mantra: A Strict Diet Plan & Pilates

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.