Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Have Listed Down THESE Destinations For Their Honeymoon

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are often deemed as the It couple of Bollywood. There are ample reports of several online portals that frequently making rounds on social media about the love birds getting hitched this year. Well, if those reports are not enough to take Ranbir and Alia's fans by storm, and if the recent reports are to be believed, the duo has already started scouting around for their honeymoon destination.

Where will Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt go on their honeymoon?

Ranbir and Alia's Jodi is loved by millions across the country. Every time the couple is spotted spending gala time with each other, their pictures go viral and make headlines. The duo is currently shooting for their upcoming film together titled Brahmastra, which is helmed by their best friend Ayan Mukerji. Although Alia and Ranbir have not confirmed tying the knot this year, there are a number of reports suggesting that the lovebirds might get hitched in 2020.

According to a report by an online portal, a source revealed that the couple has started looking out for destinations for their honeymoon. As of yet, ranbir and Alia has reportedly listed down places like Gstaad in Switzerland, Bahamas, and Finland.

On the professional front, apart from Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt has multiple films in her kitty comprising Takht, Sadak 2, RRR, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. She also recently took to Instagram to share her look from the film. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor will star in Aditya Chopra's Shamshera.

