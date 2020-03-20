Bollywood Unfazed By Coronavirus? Stars Attend Parties, Then 'raise Awareness'

Amid the growing coronavirus pandemic, a few Bollywood stars have been defying the safety precautions being followed by the entire world to stop the spread of the deadly virus. About a week ago, many Bollywood celebrities attended the entrepreneur Bunty Sajdeh's birthday bash and pictures that have surfaced from the party do not have Bollywood celebs wearing a mask or taking the essential precautionary measures issued by the government and health authorities.

Global health guidelines may have warned against large gatherings and public events owing to the coronavirus pandemic, but that does not seem to have dampened Bollywood's mood to celebrate. Coronavirus has been spreading among people all over the world at an increasingly alarming rate and such neglect among popular celebrities seem misleading at such times. In a video that has surfaced online, popular singer Mika Singh can be seen in a house party along with comedians Bharti Singh, Kapil Sharma and wife Ginny Chatrath where the get-together has been labelled as 'corona vacation' by the celebrities.

Have a look:

Kanika Kapoor, who tested positive for COVID on Friday, has sparked a controversy for attending parties after allegedly contracting the infection. Film success parties for Kajol's Devi and Anil Kapoor starrer Malang have also taken place in the days when the nation had been advised to observe social distancing as a precaution. Moreover, director Karan Johar hosted a get-together in his house on the occasion of his mother Hiroo Johar's birthday this week.

However, there are also a few Bollywood celebrities who have religiously followed the norms laid by the government and other regulatory authorities amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Rishi Kapoor are among the few who have actively posted advisories through their social media accounts for their fans to follow.

Have a look:

Thank You @DrTedros, for nominating me for the #SafeHands Challenge!#COVID19 surely is an uphill health and public safety task, but all of us are in this fight together!I further nominate @rogerfederer,@Cristiano and @imVkohli to take up this challenge! #coronavirus #StaySafe https://t.co/45glSxXkqP pic.twitter.com/7s7R4pIrrL — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) March 17, 2020

#CoronaStopKaroNa

My Appeal in my Style

Social Distancing is the only solution, yet 🙏🏽@narendramodi we are with you Sir !! pic.twitter.com/qhQBZSdFAd — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) March 19, 2020

It seems as if Bollywood, as an industry, seems unfazed by the gravity of the situation as it appears to be an option for them to observe precaution during such testing times. As one section seems to throw caution to the wind and party in groups, there is another section which advocates the norms set by the government and medical authorities.

