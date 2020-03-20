Lucknow Airport Washes Hands Off Kanika Kapoor's COVID-19 Screening; Passes Buck To Mumbai

Singer Kanika Kapoor on Friday tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. She has been admitted to the King George's Medical University (KGMU) hospital in Lucknow. Kanika travelled to London recently and arrived in Lucknow last week. According to reports, she also did not inform authorities about her travel history and also managed to escape the screening at Lucknow airport, though the singer has denied the claims.

'There is no direct flight from London to Lucknow'

Lucknow airport in a statement released pinned the blame on Mumbai airport saying that her screening would have been done there and they would not like to comment on the issue.

The statement reads, "Passenger has travelled from London to Mumbai by Air India flight AI130 on 10th March. There is no direct flight from London to Lucknow. It is expected that as per Government of India's order, the screen would have been done at Mumbai. No comments of Lucknow airport on this. As per directives, passenger screening is being done only for international flights only."

Kapoor soon issued a statement on her Instagram after the news surfaced. She said, "For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well.”

"I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10 days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago. At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self-isolation and get tested if you have the signs," she added in her statement.

After arriving in Lucknow, Kanika attended a party with friends and family at a five-star hotel. As per reports, bureaucrats, politicians and socialites attended the party, with netas Vasundhara Raje and Jitin Prasada also now going into self-quarantine as a consequence. As of now, there are 210 positive cases of coronavirus in India. Kanika Kapoor is best known for her songs such as Baby Doll, Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, Chhil Gaye Naina and Da Da Dasse.

