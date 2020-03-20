Pooja Bhatt Clears Misconception About COVID-19, Urges People Not To Abandon Pets

The outbreak of novel Coronavirus COVID-19 has scared the people around the world. In a short span of time, many misconceptions around this pandemic have spread like a wildfire. Recently, Bollywood actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt took to her social media and tried to clear the air about one of the speculations associated with Coronavirus COVID-19.

Pooja Bhatt's urge amid COVID-19 scare

The Animal Welfare Board Of India recently published a circular. In the circular, AWBI clearly mentioned that animals do not spread the novel Coronavirus. In the circular, it is also mentioned that according to the World Health Organization (WHO), cats and animals can not get infected in the current scenario of coronavirus infection. The statutory advisory body published the circular after noticing that many pet owners are abandoning their pets due to the spread of COVID19.

Pooja Bhatt posted a picture of the circular and wrote a brief caption about the same. Pooja Bhatt's caption read, 'Animals DO NOT spread #covid_19 Please refer to this circular issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India and please do spread the word.' Further, she mentioned, 'Due to various misconceptions and false information floating around, people are abandoning animals, harming them and getting rid of them in very cruel and unethical ways.' Later, to aware her followers, she wrote, 'We need to be informed not ignorant. Let’s not make any more animals pay the price for our lack of knowledge please.'

Check out her post below:

Apart from Pooja Bhatt, many Bollywood celebrities are trying to educate and aware people of the novel Coronavirus through their social media posts. Recently, when Prime Minister Mr Narender Modi, addressed the nation on Thursday night, that is March 19, 2020, many celebrities praised him. Celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Ajay Devgn and Shabana Azmi among others urged their followers to corporate and fulfill their duties as a citizen of India.

