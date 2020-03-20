Shraddha Kapoor Reads Books, Spends Time With Pet 'Shyloh' Amid Self-quarantine Period

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak with many celebrities opting to stay indoors, Shraddha Kapoor revealed some interesting things she has been doing "being home''. The Baaghi 3 actor shared a picture of her spending time with a four-legged furry friend 'Shyloh'. The innocent look of the dog is winning hearts of the fans. Check out Shyloh's adorable picture:

Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram reveals the way she has been spending time at home and living her life to the fullest ''being home''. The actor shared a picture of her toothbrush, but what fans found interesting is that it was a toothbrush that was made of bamboo.

Shraddha Kapoor revealed the beautiful view from her window as she spends time ''being home''. The talented actor shared the view of a beach and the coconut trees along. Here's the post:

The actor who has been giving fans some major fitness goals has revealed the food she ate. She can be seen spending her time home relishing on some home-cooked food. Here is the mouth-watering lunch plate Shraddha shared:

One of the most interesting things fans found out was this activity. The actor is spending quality time reading books. She shared with her fans the book she was reading - The Ministry of Utmost Happiness, written by Arundhati Roy. Check out the post:

