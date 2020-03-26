The Debate
#BollywoodActOnCorona Trends On Twitter As Fans Urge Celebs To Donate Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Bollywood News

#Bollywoodactoncorona trends on Twitter amidst COVID-19 pandemic as fans of Bollywood actors urge them to donate for the cause. Read on to know more.

Written By Hrishikesh Gawade | Mumbai | Updated On:
kartik aaryan

COVID-19 or Coronavirus is haunting the world right now, and it has affected over lakhs of people worldwide. It has turned into a pandemic and the world governments are trying their best to contain the situation. Several international flights, as well as national flights, have been candled, and the state, as well as districts boundaries, have been asked to keep shut by the government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ordered a lockdown to fights against this deadly coronavirus. He has also stressed on the importance of the health services, considering it of utmost priority. Several facets of our society have taken a hit. People are suffering a lot due to this on-going situation and several celebrities have tried to reach out and help the downtrodden in these tough times by providing them with essential supplies and food products.

Tekashi 6ix9ine's Judge Has Second Thoughts Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Celebrities like Rihanna, Aaron Paul, Shawn Mendes, Roger Federer, Elon Musk, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Aaron Paul, Bryan Cranston and others are trying their best to help the world. Amidst this fans are taking to their Twitter handles and started a new trend named #BollywoodActOnCorona. They urged actors to donate for the cause. Here are some reactions by the fans:

#BollywoodActOnCorona trends on Twitter

 Akansha Rajan Kapoor: Lines Between Commercial And Content-driven Films Are Blurring

 Shraddha Kapoor's Gudi Padwa Photo Spans Over Generations; Pic Inside

 Sonali Bendre's Throwback Photo Takes Fans Back To The 'simpler Times'

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world.

First Published:
COMMENT
