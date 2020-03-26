BollywoodActOnCorona Trends On Twitter As Fans Urge Celebs To Donate Amid COVID-19 Crisis

COVID-19 or Coronavirus is haunting the world right now, and it has affected over lakhs of people worldwide. It has turned into a pandemic and the world governments are trying their best to contain the situation. Several international flights, as well as national flights, have been candled, and the state, as well as districts boundaries, have been asked to keep shut by the government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ordered a lockdown to fights against this deadly coronavirus. He has also stressed on the importance of the health services, considering it of utmost priority. Several facets of our society have taken a hit. People are suffering a lot due to this on-going situation and several celebrities have tried to reach out and help the downtrodden in these tough times by providing them with essential supplies and food products.

Celebrities like Rihanna, Aaron Paul, Shawn Mendes, Roger Federer, Elon Musk, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Aaron Paul, Bryan Cranston and others are trying their best to help the world. Amidst this fans are taking to their Twitter handles and started a new trend named #BollywoodActOnCorona. They urged actors to donate for the cause. Here are some reactions by the fans:

#BollywoodActOnCorona trends on Twitter

AND meanwhile our so called Bollywood celebrities are making videos : how to wash dishes,tik tok aur pata nhi kya kya.. donate some necessary items to the needy kya karoge itna jama kr k😂😂😂#BollywoodActOnCorona https://t.co/rq1uPIeFQN — Jyotsna Shambhavi (@JyotsnaShambha2) March 25, 2020

Next time always think before giving extra fame and name to this people..#BollywoodActOnCorona pic.twitter.com/uudOMSlZJb — Pooja Somani (@Poojasomani13) March 25, 2020

Hello peeps! Please ReTweet on your twitter handles to save the Poor in this Corona crisis



Hello #Bollywood ! 🇮🇳

Please come forward and do your part in helping the poor struggling to survive through the Corona lockdown.

Donate Share#Bollywoodkuchcorona #bollywoodactoncorona pic.twitter.com/RAhlCZ8s5t — Divya Singh (@DivyaDee) March 25, 2020

Bollywood only claps

And make tiktok videos untill quarantine

Later they wants us to clap for them cos they don't even donate!#BollywoodActOnCorona

Credits for the quote @Bhuvan_Bam

You got some guts🔥 pic.twitter.com/WDAs6D5nxi — Sasha👑 (@IamSmirza) March 25, 2020

We don't want to watch Katrina Kaif doing dishes or Kartik Aaryan doing tiktok. We expect our celebrities to #BollywoodActOnCorona & donate to NGOs. Please use some sense. — Akshay Tarfe (@akshaytarfe) March 25, 2020

