Shraddha Kapoor To Vidya Balan: Celebrities Spread Positivity Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

With the entire world is on lockdown due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, celebrities and influencers are doing their bit by spreading positivity through videos and messages. Bollywood celebrities like Shraddha Kapoor and Neha Dhupia have also sent out strong messages to the world, asking them to stay indoors and stay safe. These celebrities have also been spreading positivity through their messages, take a look.

Bollywood spreads positivity amidst coronavirus outbreak

Shraddha Kapoor

Ever since PM Narendra Modi ordered for citizens of our country to stay quarantined for 21 days in order to break the chain of Coronavirus spread, people have been panicking. Thus, Shraddha Kapoor shared a strong message through an Instagram post and wrote that these 21 days of lockdown should be taken positively. Shraddha Kapoor also urged people to meditate and spend time with their families.

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan was another Bollywood celebrity who joined the league to spread positivity amidst the pandemic. She shared a video on her Instagram account, telling people about the things we had taken for granted. Vidya Balan also reminded people to stay aware, spread positivity and be grateful for things we always tend to take for granted.

Neha Dhupia

Through her Instagram account, Neha Dhupia shared a video urging people to support the government in the lockdown. She also thanked the people working in the frontline, helping us cope with the deadly virus. Neha Dhupia also supported the idea of social distancing.

Also Read: Amid Coronavirus, Vidya Balan Asks To Look At 'bright Things', Pinpoints 'bigger Picture'

Also Read: Vidya Balan Shares A Video Full Of Positivity Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Sonam Kapoor

Bollywood star, Sonam Kapoor, who is active on social media, often shares her opinions on the internet. As a part of urging her fans to stay safe during this time of crisis, Sonam Kapoor urged her fans not to travel to crowded places. She spread positivity through her video and asked her fans to stay safe and take care of themselves and others too.

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza is a nature-lover and often shares strong messages, urging people to stay close to nature, through her Instagram posts. She recently shared a video of herself, enjoying the bird song which is heard because of the city being on lockdown, due to the Coronavirus. She urged people to positive and close to nature.

Also Read: Here's The Jukebox Of Shraddha Kapoor & Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer 'Aashiqui 2'

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor Reminisces Childhood Memories While Being Isolated At Home, See Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.