Vidya Balan Shares A Video Full Of Positivity Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Vidya Balan is one of the finest actors we have in the industry today. The actor is also quite popular off-screen among fans, all thanks to her regular updates on social media. The actor recently shared a video with her fans showing how the global coronavirus outbreak has worked out positively for people in certain ways.

Vidya Balan shares a positive video amid Coronavirus outbreak

Many Bollywood celebrities are currently self-quarantining themselves at home amidst the Coronavirus outbreak. Vidya Balan took this as an opportunity to share a very insightful video. The actor shared a video with the caption, “There’s always something to be grateful for”.

In the video that she shared on social media, it had clips of people at home, workplace and several other clips of people busy in their daily life. The message showcased how we as humans are dependent on much greater things around the world. The video shared by Vidya Balan started with a clip that said: “Thank you, Coronavirus”.

Vidya Balan’s shared video even went on to say how things that people thought were of utmost importance became futile in a very short span of time. The video also showcased how people had been taking things for granted because of having everything in abundance. The video even showed how the pollution levels across the Earth have been reducing.

Check out Vidya Balan’s post here:

On the work front, Vidya Balan will be next seen in Anu Menon’s biographical film, Shakuntala Devi. The film is based on an Indian writer of the same name. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Jisshu Sengupta, and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles. It is scheduled to release by May 8, 2020.

