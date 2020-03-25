Amid Coronavirus, Vidya Balan Asks To Look At 'bright Things', Pinpoints 'bigger Picture'

With lockdown imposed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, vehicular pollution seems to have lessened and the air seems to be purer. Several celebrities while asserting that people stay inside their homes & socially distance themselves have also asked fans and followers to look at the 'bright and the positive' side of all of this. Recently, Kaahani actor Vidya Balan seems to have found a reason to smile despite the situation the country is facing at the moment.

READ: Vidya Balan Shares A Video Full Of Positivity Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Vidya Balan spreads positivity amid Coronavirus pandemic



Thanking Coronavirus for 'shaking the humanity' and showing them that they are dependent on something bigger than they think, Balan wrote, "Thank you for making us appreciate the luxury we lived in -- an abundance of products, freedom, health, and realising we were taking it for granted" Sharing a video on her Instagram, Vidya wrote: "There''s always something to be grateful for.". In the video that she shared on social media, it had clips of people at home, workplace and several other clips of people busy in their daily life. The message showcased how we as humans are dependent on much greater things around the world.

READ: Sujoy Ghosh's 'Kahaani' Starring Vidya Balan Clocks 8 Years, Says 'forever Grateful'

Meanwhile, India recorded its 11th death at the hands of the deadly virus after a COVID-19 patient in Tamil Nadu died early Wednesday morning. The number of infected cases surged to 536, while 39 cases are reported to have been recovered and discharged. Taking stock of the severity of the situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown across the country starting from the midnight of March 25.

All offices of the government, barring for those providing essential services, will remain shut. They will function with the minimum number of employees. Hospitals and all medical establishments will be open and transportation to those working in essential services will be permitted.

All commercial establishments and private organisations are to remain closed. The exemptions include print and electronic media, shops selling essential items, e-delivery of food, medical equipment, banks, petrol pumps, etc. The suspension of transport and hospitality services shall continue.

READ: Coronavirus In India LIVE Tracker: Total Cases, Deaths, Statistics And State-wise Breakup

READ: Anushka Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar Urge Fans To 'stay At Home' During 21-day National Lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.