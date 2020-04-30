'He Was In Form Till The End': Boman Irani Eulogises Rishi Kapoor In Heartfelt Tribute

Bollywood actor Boman Irani paid his last respects to late actor Rishi Kapoor after the latter passed away due to cancer earlier on Thursday. Boman acted with Rishi Kapoor in movies like Luck By Chance and Housefull 2 and fondly reminisced the time they spent together when he went to visit Kapoor in New York where he had been undergoing treatment for cancer. The actor shared an endearing picture of the late actor and penned a heartfelt tribute to him through the caption.

Boman Irani eulogised Rishi Kapoor by saying, "Chintuji had decided, at his birth, that his life will be GREAT! He worked, he loved, was loved and he enjoyed every minute of it. Right till the very end. And we have proof of it too. There is much to see here. In these crazy times. When I visited him during his treatment in New York he had the most to say, loud and clear. The most to plan, what comes next. The most to love, tight and strong. If he grumbled aloud it was only to lead you to a joke. He would fire away then chuckle his entire body, making you forget that it was even a tirade."

"When I invited him for my son’s wedding? The first thing he asked was....the Menu??? He cared and loved and he spoke like there was so much more to enjoy, so much more to do and that the rest of us were being simply lethargic about it. When he tweeted about the liquor shops, I cheered, because I knew he was in form. That he was well. But then again. He was in form right to the very end. Loved you much Chintuji. Always will."

Official message from Rishi Kapoor's family

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."

