Nostalgia Hits Boman Irani As His Comedy Film '3 Idiots' Turns 10

Boman Irani portrayed one of the most iconic and memorable roles of his career in the 2009 super hit film 3 Idiots directed by Munnabhai fame Rajkumar Hirani. The film had won accolades and critical reviews from audiences all over the world. In fact, the film went on to become a benchmark especially for students pursuing a degree in engineering. As per agency reports, Boman Irani has expressed his nostalgia for the time when the film had been shot inside a campus full of students.

The veteran actor revealed that he had been pleasantly surprised at the way his character, Virus, had been loved by the audience despite the negative qualities he had. Boman recalled that even though Virus had been an unhappy man throughout the film, the change of heart in the climax of 3 Idiots had redeemed the character making him all the more relatable for the viewers. The actor also expressed gratitude for the film as the audiences have loved and appreciated the characters of the film for 10 years now and Boman hopes that the film continues to remain in the viewers' memories for another 10 years.

Boman Irani also recalled the experience of living inside the IIM campus and filming for 3 Idiots in the presence of students there. He credited actor Aamir Khan with the genius idea of staying inside the campus to imbibe the surroundings of an educational institution by calling it a 'masterstroke'. Boman Irani played the role of Viru Sahastrabuddhe, the strict and quirky director of the college where actors Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi played the role of engineering students from different family backgrounds. Virus is portrayed as a stubborn and ruthless character who starts out as the antagonist of the film but eventually ends up changing his ways in the end.

More about 3 Idiots

3 Idiots was directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra under the banner Vinod Chopra Films. The film released on December 25, 2009 and was positively received as a satire about the social pressures under an Indian education system. The film featured actors Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Boman Irani, Mona Singh, Omi Vaidya, Jaaved Jaaferi among others.

