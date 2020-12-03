Kashmera Shah Thanks All Her Fans For The Lovely Wishes She Received On Her Birthday

Kashmera Shah recently shared a video on her Instagram handle post her birthday celebration and thanked all her fans for all their birthday wishes. Let’s take a look at Kashmera Shah’s Instagram post where she thanked her fans.

On the occasion of Kashmera Shah’s birthday, all her fans took to her Instagram handle to pour in love and best wishes for her. So in order to thank them all for their love, she took to her Instagram and posted this video in which she was appreciative of her fans for supporting her throughout her quarantine days. She also stated how her fans’ support and love never made her feel alone during the quarantine time. In the end, Kashmera Shah thanked her fans again and mentioned how touched she was with their love.

Several of her fans took to her Instagram and wished her on her birthday while many others responded to the video post by showering hearts and flowers emojis in the comments. Let’s take a look at how fans showered love on Kashmera Shah’s video.

Also Read Who Is Kashmera Shah? Everything You Need To Know About Krushna Abhishek's Wife

Also Read Kashmera Shah Celebrates 'quarantined Birthday'; Says 'can't Wait To Start New Adventure'

Kashmera Shah's birthday video

As Kashmera Shah has been quarantined before entering the reality show, she celebrated her birthday alone. She took to her Instagram handle to share her birthday with all her friends, family and fans and posted this video in which she can be seen celebrating her birthday by blowing her birthday candles and cutting the cake. She received an immense amount of good wishes from her fans in the comment section. Many celebrity artists also took to Instagram to wish the actor on her birthday. Popular artists such as Mahi Vij, Arti Singh, Rajiv Thakur, Pooja Batra, Nisha Rawal, to name a few, sent their best to Kashmera Shah on her birthday. In the caption, she stated how it was a quarantine birthday for her without her friends, husband and kids.

Also Read Krushna Abhishek Has Cute Birthday Wish For 'Cud' Kashmera Shah, Says 'miss You At Home'

Also read Throwback To The Time When Kashmera Shah Made A Shocking Revelation About Her Life

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.