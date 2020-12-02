Mohit Sehgal's Birthday Special: Here's A Fun Trivia Quiz For The Actor's Ardent Fans

Actor Mohit Sehgal, known for his predominant work in the Indian television industry, celebrates his birthday on Thursday, 3 December. The actor has featured in vivid roles over his career span and created a huge fan base for himself. He is best known for his role of Samrat in the television show Miley Jab Hum Tum.

On the occasion of Mohit Sehgal's birthday, here is a fun trivia quiz for his ardent fans based on the life of the actor. Take this quiz to find out how well do you know the actor.

Mohit Sehgal's quiz

1. Mohit started his acting career with the film Delhii Heights in the year 2007. Who directed the film Delhii Heights?

Anand Kumar

Prakash Jha

Rohit Shetty

Rajkumar Hirani

2. Mohit Sehgal starred in Miley Jab Hum Tum opposite which television celebrity?

Navina Bole

Rati Pandey

Sanaya Irani

Anupriya Kapoor

3. In Miley Jab Hum Tum, what was the name of the college in which Mohit and the rest of the cast studied?

City College

Excel College

University of Bombay

Redfield Academy

4. Mohit was the host of these two reality shows in the year 2010'

Dil Hai Hindustani and India's Next Superstar

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and Star Voice of India

Dance India Dance and Nach Baliye

Zara Nachke Dikha and Meethi Choori No 1

5. Sehgal participated in a reality show that aired on Imagine TV. The show was hosted by actor Shah Rukh Khan and co-hosted by Saumya Tandon. What is the name of the reality show?

India Poochega Sabse Shaana Kaun?

Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout

Nach Baliye

India's Got Talent

6. In the year 2015, Mohit received the nomination of Favourite Nayi Jodi for ZEE Rishtey Awards with which co-star?

Shiny Doshi

Surbhi Jyoti

Heena Parmar

Sanaya Irani

7. Mohit has won this award for supporting actor of the year in Qubool Hai in the year 2014'

ZEE Rishtey Awards

Kalakar Awards

Indian Telly Awards

Asian Viewers Television Awards

8. When Mohit participated in Nach Baliye along with Sanaya Irani, the duo emerged as?

Winners of the show

Second runners-up

None of the above

9. In which year was Mohit born?

3rd December 1985

3rd December 1983

3rd December 1989

3rd December 1984

10. What is the name of Mohit's character in his current show Naagin 5?

Veer Singhania

Dev Parikh

Rocky

Jay Mathur

Answer Key

1. Anand Kumar

2. Sanaya Irani

3. Excel College

4. Zara Nachke Dikha and Meethi Choori No 1

5. Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout

6. Shiny Doshi

7. Asian Viewers Television Awards

8. Second runners-up

9. 3rd December 1985

10. Jay Mathur

