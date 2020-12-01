Boman Irani's Birthday: Take This Film Characters Quiz To Prove You're A Fan Of 'Virus'

Bollywood actor Boman Irani rings in his 61st birthday today, i.e. December 2, 2020. Boman, who enjoys an illustrious career of almost two decades in the Hindi film industry, has appeared in several blockbuster films including Main Hoon Na, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Don, Dostana, Housefull, Cocktail, 3 Idiots, PK, and Sanju to name a few. Thus, on the occasion of Boman Irani's birthday, take this Boman Irani's quiz to prove that you're a die-hard fan of 'Virus'.

Boman Irani's characters quiz based on his films

1) In which Bollywood film did Boman Irani play the role of a college Principal 'Yogant Kumar' who is extremely forgetful?

Cocktail

Main Hoon Na

Being Cyrus

Lakshya

2) In which Bollywood film did Boman Irani play the role Deputy Commissioner of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia police force 'De Silva'?

My Wife's Murder

Darna Mana Hai

Don

Bluffmaster

3) In which Bollywood film did Boman Irani play the role of the gay boss of a lifestyle magazine 'Murli'?

Page 3

Cocktail

Kambakkht Ishq

Dostana

4) In which Bollywood film did Boman Irani play the role of 'Batuk Patel', a widowed man who suffers from sleepwalking?

Housefull

F.A.L.T.U

Ferrari Ki Sawaari

Bhoothnath Returns

5) In which Bollywood film did Boman Irani play the role of an unscrupulous businessman 'Lucky Singh', who employs two gangsters to conduct some underworld activities on his behalf?

Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara

Waqt: The Race Against Time

Lage Raho Munna Bhai

Don 2

6) In which Bollywood film did Boman Irani play the role the strict director of an engineering college 'Dr. Viru Sahastrabuddhe'?

Main Hoon Na

3 Idiots

Munnabhai M.B.B.S.

F.A.L.T.U

7) In which Bollywood film did Boman Irani play the role an aged and seizure-prone safecracker 'Temhton Irani' aka 'Tammy'?

Ferrari Ki Sawaari

Housefull 2

Dilwale

Happy New Year

8) In which Bollywood film did Boman Irani play the role of 'Cherry Bajwa' a news channel's boss?

Well Done Abba

Luck By Chance

PK

Sanju

9) In which Bollywood film did Boman Irani play the role of a local gang leader 'King'?

Happy New Year

Teen Patti

Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi

Dilwale

10) In which Bollywood film did Boman Irani play the role of a medical college's dean 'Dr. Jagdish Chandra Asthana'?

Lago Raho Munnabhai

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.

Student of the Year

Jolly LLB

Check out the answers of Boman Irani's movies quiz:

Main Hoon Na Don Dostana Housefull Lage Raho Munna Bhai 3 Idiots Happy New Year PK Dilwale Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.

