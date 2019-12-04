First Look: Ranveer Singh As A Gujarati Boy From His Film 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'

Ranveer Singh is back with yet another avatar. His first look from Jayeshbhai Jordaar released on Wednesday and it is 'different' and how. The actor seems to have lost weight for the role. The poster shows Ranveer trying to protect the women in their ghunghats (veil) behind him. For those unaware, Ranveer plays a Gujarati man in the film.

Ranveer said that the film helped in "deconstructing myself in order to transform into a kind of character I’ve never inhabited before". "As Charlie Chaplin once said: ‘To truly laugh, you must be able to take your pain, and play with it’. Jayeshbhai is an unlikely hero, an ordinary man, who ends up doing something extraordinary when he’s hurled into a threatening situation. He is sensitive and compassionate, and believes in equal rights between men and women in a society that is deeply rooted in patriarchal ideals and practices," Ranveer told Hindustan Times.

About Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Ranveer Singh is returning to Yash Raj Films for "Jayeshbhai Jordaar", a humorous entertainer set in Gujarat, to be directed by debutant Divyaang Thakkar. This will be Ranveer's next release after cricket drama "83". Ranveer, who is on a career high after the back-to-back success of "Padmaavat" and "Gully Boy", said "Jayeshbhai" is both "humorous and poignant"

"Jayeshbhai is a film with a big heart. In its concept as well as in its appeal, it encompasses the broadest spectrum of the cinema-loving audience- it's a film for everyone. It is, in fact, a 'miracle script' that YRF found for me out of nowhere. The sheer brilliance of the writing compelled me to immediately green-light this film. Both humorous and poignant, Jayeshbhai is right up there with the most solid on-paper material I've ever come across," the actor said in a statement.

Crediting his directors for choosing him in leading their cinematic vision, Ranveer said he was glad to be in a position where he could recognise and back "the vision of a brilliant new writer-director like Divyang". The film will be produced by Maneesh Sharma, who directed Ranveer in his debut film "Band Baaja Baraat". The film will go on floors this October.

"For a producer and a filmmaker, the holy grail is a script that is a balance of a relevant message delivered in an entertaining manner. Divyang's script is a great example of this balance and we are all very excited to have him helm it. What makes this a truly thrilling venture is that I see this as Ranveer and I 'paying it forward'. Almost a decade ago, we started our journey together when YRF placed their faith in us newcomers and today we collaborate with another new talent to offer the audiences a content-driven mass entertainer," Sharma said.

