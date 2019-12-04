Ranveer Singh's First Look Of Jayeshbhai Jordaar Revealed, Fans Compliment His Versatility

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh will be seen essaying the role of a Gujarati man in his upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The movie is directed by Divyang Thakkar and produced by Maneesh Sharma under the Yash Raj films banner. Ranveer Singh’s character isn’t that of an alpha hero and from the first look but the film aims to champion the cause of women empowerment.

In the still, shared by Ranveer, he is seen to have visibly transformed himself again, shedding many kilos and he looks unrecognisable as a Gujarati man who is definitely trying to protect the women standing behind him. As soon as the first look of the movie was revealed, netizens took to their social media to express their opinions. Check out what the fans had to say about the first look of Ranveer Singh’s character.

Fan reactions

Ek dum jordaar baba!! This looks so exciting 😍 #JayeshBhaiJordaar — Ranveer’s Surbs (@surabhi207) December 4, 2019

You look so young & super cuteee in this new avatar! #JayeshBhaiJordaar — Khadeejah❤️Ranveer (@KhadeejahRS) December 4, 2019

Bollywood is Blessed to have you Sir! We are your Proud Fans..

You have an Amazing Line-Up Next.



Kapil Dev in '83

Jayesh bhai in #JayeshBhaiJordaar

Dara Shikoh in Takht❤😍



Totally amazed..@yrf pic.twitter.com/1rOAJg3bKX — !ñńōçënT Åďí (@MuradsAdi) December 4, 2019

Yeapppp....❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

This look is amazing ..

Most versatile actor of this generation ...🙌🙌🙌🙌#JayeshBhaiJordaar — Ritu Das (@myself_ritu) December 4, 2019

Seeing you in this character will be a whole new experience for us . Looking forward for this !!! — Shraddha_1820 (@shraddha_1820) December 4, 2019

Can't wait to see you on the big screen again !!💕💕 #JayeshBhaiJordaar 😎 — . (@ayeshax_08) December 4, 2019

Ranveer Singh revealed a few details about his character saying that Jayeshbhai is sensitive and compassionate and believes in equal rights between men and women in the society. He revealed a few details about the plot of the movie, saying that Jayeshbhai is an ordinary man who is an unlikely hero. He added that the character ends up doing something extraordinary when he is hurled into a threatening situation.

Ranveer Singh has stated that the script is a ‘miracle script’ that is written by Divyang Thakkar. The is Divyang’s directorial debut, which casts Ranveer in a humorous role of a Gujarati man. Ranveer will essay the role of a Gujarati man for the very first time. The movie is said to be a humorous entertainer set in Gujarat. Since the first look was released, the fans are curious to see what the movie has in store for them.

