Ranveer Singh's First Look Of Jayeshbhai Jordaar Revealed, Fans Compliment His Versatility

Bollywood News

Ranveer Singh shares first look of his upcoming movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar online and the fans cannot wait for the movie to hit the silver screen. Read on.

Written By Drushti Sawant | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ranveer Singh

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh will be seen essaying the role of a Gujarati man in his upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The movie is directed by Divyang Thakkar and produced by Maneesh Sharma under the Yash Raj films banner. Ranveer Singh’s character isn’t that of an alpha hero and from the first look but the film aims to champion the cause of women empowerment.

ALSO READ: First Look: Ranveer Singh As A Gujarati Boy From His Film 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'

In the still, shared by Ranveer, he is seen to have visibly transformed himself again, shedding many kilos and he looks unrecognisable as a Gujarati man who is definitely trying to protect the women standing behind him. As soon as the first look of the movie was revealed, netizens took to their social media to express their opinions. Check out what the fans had to say about the first look of Ranveer Singh’s character.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone Rejected Three Films With Husband Ranveer Singh? Read Here

Fan reactions

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh & Vicky Kaushal To Play THESE Characters In Takht. Details Inside

Ranveer Singh revealed a few details about his character saying that Jayeshbhai is sensitive and compassionate and believes in equal rights between men and women in the society. He revealed a few details about the plot of the movie, saying that Jayeshbhai is an ordinary man who is an unlikely hero. He added that the character ends up doing something extraordinary when he is hurled into a threatening situation.

Ranveer Singh has stated that the script is a ‘miracle script’ that is written by Divyang Thakkar. The is Divyang’s directorial debut, which casts Ranveer in a humorous role of a Gujarati man. Ranveer will essay the role of a Gujarati man for the very first time. The movie is said to be a humorous entertainer set in Gujarat. Since the first look was released, the fans are curious to see what the movie has in store for them.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh's Chartbuster 'Apna Time Aayega' Is The No.1 Track Of The Year 2019

 

 

