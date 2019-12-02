Best Boman Irani Movies To Watch On The Occasion Of His Birthday

Boman Irani is among the top actors in the industries. He has been in several movies and had played various roles. The actor was born on December 02, 1959. On the occasion of his birthday, here are a few of his best characters.

Also Read | Boman Irani Speaks About Why He Turned Down The Role Offered To Him In Vicky Donor

Boman Irani's best role

Khosla Ka Ghosla!

Boman Irani portrayed the role of a nasty, rich Delhi businessman with style and perfection. His character, Kishen Khurana is businessman who seizes the land of a middle-class Delhi family. The film was a success at the box office with good reviews. The movie won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.

Also Read | Boman Irani’s Best Dialogues From 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S' To 'Housefull 3'

Housefull 1, 2 & 3

Boman Irani was seen as, Batuk Patel, a grounded Gujarati businessmen who is angry with his daughter, in the first installment of Housefull franchise. His hilarious act as, Pappa tickled everyone’s funny bones. He went on to play the character with two more films of the same franchise, but with a bit different shade. However, his performance in Housefull 1 was considered as the best.

Don series

Boman Irani has portrayed an out-and-out negative character for a very few times. His one of the best negative role was in Don series as Vardhan. He was first seen as DCP De Silva and then turns in a twist as villain Vardhan. Both the films received good appreciations along with his performance.

Also Read | Is Boman Irani's Finest Performance 3 Idiots' Viru Sahastrabuddhe?

3 Idiots

The film has Boman Irani playing the role of Viru Sahastrabudhhe, also known as Virus, the dean of an engineering college named Imperial College of Engineering. His serious yet hilarious performance was loved by the audience. The movie, starring Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead, portrays the life of engineering students.

Munna Bhai series

There are two films in the Munna Bhai series, Boman Irani was seen in both the film playing different characters. In Munna Bhai MBBS he was seen as Dr. J. C. Asthana, a rude but a person dedicated to his profession. The role is considered to be one of his best. In the sequel, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, he plays Lucky Singh, a mean and business-minded man, who trick Munna into getting his crush’s property. It was a negative role and Boman bought the spunk to it.

Also Read | Boman Irani Aces The Cool Dude Look In His Latest Instagram Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.