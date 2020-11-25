Deven Bhojani's Quiz: Can You Recognize The 'Khichdi' Actor's Shows Just By Their Plot?

Deven Bhojani is a very famous TV actor who has been a part of many shows. Fans are also celebrating his birthday today. The actor is often seen playing the role of a supporting character in his TV shows. Some of his famous TV shows are Malgudi Days, Khichdi, Office Office, and more. Deven Bhojani's shows are always fun-filled. So, on the occasion of his birthday, here's a quiz that will cover Deven Bhojani's career-best shows and more:

Deven Bhojani's Quiz - Questions

1) This show is based on a 1943 book and showcases many different stories that all come from a small village. Which show is this?

An Astrologer's Day

A Horse and Two Goats

Malgudi Days

None of the above

2) This show's plot revolves around a fun family and their problems that might seem minor at first but go on to be quite big. Which show is this?

Dekh Bhai Dekh

Diwan Family Ki Kahani

Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki

Malgudi Days

3) This show is based on the principle "love thy neighbour's wife" and has a very interesting plot that makes the main characters mingle with each other a lot. Which show is this?

Diwan Family Ki Kahani

Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki

Malgudi Days

Shrimaan Shrimati

4) This show traces the story of an unusual family that has a very low IQ and only the old grandfather in the house is able to make things work out. This show was also made into a movie. Which show is this?

Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki

Malgudi Days

Shrimaan Shrimati

Khichdi

5) In this show, fans see a man walk into a corrupt government organisation but isn't able to get his work done even by the end of the day. Which show is this?

Office Office

The Office

Kariyaley ki Kahani

None of the above

6) This show is about a poor girl who marries into a rich family. Her fun thoughts and her mother-in-law's rules always clash which makes up for a fun show. Which show is this?

Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki

Malgudi Days

Shrimaan Shrimati

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai

7) This show is about a fictitious Gujarati Thakkar family living in Mumbai. Which show is this?

Baa Bahoo Aur Baby

The Office

Kariyaley ki Kahani

None of the above

8) The plot of the show revolves around two families that are neighbours. All the family members and neighbours have unique relationships with each other with an unmarried boy at the centre of all the interactions. Which show is this?

Dekh Bhai Dekh

Diwan Family Ki Kahani

Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki

Bhakharwadi

9) This show is focused on a very popular cricketer in India and the fixation this family has over this particular cricketer.

Humari Sports Wali Family

Cricket- Cricket

Mrs Tendulkar

Mr Tendulkar

10) This show is about a hotel and everything that goes on inside it. The show also showcased many different and innovative guests in it too. Which show is this?

Gulmohar Grand

Mr Hotel

Kaha Se Aye ho

None of the above

Bonus Questions

1) Where was Deven Bhojani born?

Mumbai

Jamnagar

Ahmedabad

Surat

2) Which was Deven Bhojani's first show?

Malgudi Days

Dekh Bhai Dekh

Tara

None of the above

3) Which of these shows has been directed by the actor?

Malgudi Days

Dekh Bhai Dekh

Tara

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai

4) Which of these shows have been produced by the actor?

Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki

Malgudi Days

Shrimaan Shrimati

Bhai Bhaiya Aur Brother

Deven Bhojani's Quiz - Answers

Malgudi Days: The show came out in 1986. Dekh Bhai Dekh: In this show, Deven played the role of Kareema. Shrimaan Shrimati: The show came out in 1994. Khichdi: The show came out in 2003 and Deven Bhojani in Khichdi played the role of Dr Praful Shah. Office Office: The show came out in 2001. Sarabhai vs Sarabhai: This show came out in 2004. Baa Bahoo Aur Baby: This show came out in 2010. Bhakharwadi: The show came out in 2019. Mrs Tendulkar: This show came out in 2011. Gulmohar Grand: This show came out in 2015.

Bonus Questions - Answers

1) Deven Bhojani was born in Mumbai.

2) Deven Bhojani's first show was Malgudi Days.

3) Deven Bhojani has directed Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

4) Deven Bhojani has produced - Bhai Bhaiya Aur Brother.

