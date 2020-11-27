Bappi Lahiri Quiz: Can You Recognize These Bappi Lahiri Songs Just By Their Lyrics?

Fans are celebrating Bappi Lahiri's birthday today on 27th November. The legendary singer and music composer is known for his unique songs and how he uses synthesized disco music. Some of Bappi Lahiri's songs are - Wardat, Disco Dancer, Namak Halaal, Dance Dance, Commando, Saheb, Gang Leader, Sailaab, and Sharaabi. On the occasion of his birthday take this quiz based on Bappi Lahiri's famous songs

Bappi Lahiri Quiz - Questions

1) Which song is this - 'Ha bhole panchi tu na samjhe ke mai kya hu Sholo ko samjhe tu tare Jo bhi hai jaisi hai meri hai jaan maine mana Mana mana ho'?

Tune Maari Entriyaan

Tota Tota

Come Closer

Oh La La

2) Which song is this - 'Phir kya daddy kya amma Ik bas tuhi pyar ke kaabil Saara jahan hai nikamma'?

Banna Banni - Babloo Bachelor

Tamma Tamma Again

Ek Lo Ek Muft

Teree Sang Tere Bin

3) Which song is this - 'Ki Jogi Hoti To Boloh Guru Do Bolo Hota Kya Pau Ki Bediyan Ek Nahi Do Haath Ki Hathkadi Ek Nahi Do'?

Tota Tota

Come Closer

Oh La La

Ek Lo Ek Muft

4) Which song is this - 'Main taan tere naal rehna Maan enna mera kehna Meri akhiyon se hona kadi door naa'?

Banna Banni - Babloo Bachelor

Tamma Tamma Again

Ek Lo Ek Muft

Teree Sang Tere Bin

5) Which song is this - 'Jaise karela koyi neem pe chadke Bole hai koyi kahan hai humse badhke..'?

Tota Tota

Come Closer

Oh La La

Banna Banni - Babloo Bachelor

6) Which song is this - 'mausam kya keh raha hai, jo ho raha hai ho jaane do dil mein woh jo dabi si deewaanagai hai jaane do'?

Disco... Ruki Ruki Thi Yeh Mastiyaan

Disco Dancer

Ek Rupaiya Deke

Hum Dono Akele Ho

7) Which song is this - ' Ye Log Kehte Hai MaiTab Bi Gahata Tha Jab Bol Pata Nahi Tha Ye Paaun Mere Tho Tab Bi Tirakte The'?

Disco... Ruki Ruki Thi Yeh Mastiyaan

Disco Dancer

Ek Rupaiya Deke

Hum Dono Akele Ho

8) Which song is this - 'Mai bhi diwana hu Woh bhi diwani hai Mast zamane mai Tapti jawani hai Nachenge gayenge Mauj manayenge Masti me yaaro'?

Tota Tota

Come Closer

Oh La La

Ek Rupaiya Deke

9) Which song is this - 'Dhire Se Jharna BaheChanchal Pawan Jab Chale Jaise Mere Kano Mein Chupke Se Tu Kuch Kahe Tere Badan Ki Bahar Chede Mere Dil Ke Tar Hotho Ki Lali Se Tu Lab'?

Hum Dono Akele Ho

Disco... Ruki Ruki Thi Yeh Mastiyaan

Disco Dancer

Ek Rupaiya Deke

10) Which song is this - 'Arre ghisi piti hai yaari usmein bhi makkaari Arre chain vain ki waat lagi hai ghum hui sitti pitti'?

Tune Maari Entriyaan

Tota Tota

Come Closer

Zindagi Fifty Fifty

Bonus Questions about the singer

1) In which year was the singer born?

1952

1956

1945

1951

2) At what age did the singer began to play the Tabla?

3 years old

5 years old

10 years old

He never played the Tabla

3) How many children does the singer have?

4

3

2

none

4) What relationship did the singer have with Kishore Kumar?

Kishore Kumar was his uncle

Kishore Kumar was his maternal uncle

Kishore Kumar was his producer

The two had no relationship

5) What song did the singer produce in 'Bhaagi 3'?

"Dus Bahane 2.0"

"Bhankas"

"Do You Love Me"

"Faaslon Mein"

Bappi Lahiri Trivia - Answers

The song is - Tune Maari Entriyaan The song is - Tamma Tamma Again The song is - Ek Lo Ek Muft The song is - Teree Sang Tere Bin The song is - Banna Banni - Babloo Bachelor The song is - Disco... Ruki Ruki Thi Yeh Mastiyaan The song is - Disco Dancer The song is - Ek Rupaiya Deke The song is - Hum Dono Akele Ho The song is - Zindagi Fifty Fifty

Bonus Answers

The singer was born in 1952. Bappi Lahiri began to play the Tabla at the age of 3. Bappi Lahiri has 2 children. Kishore Kumar was Bappi's maternal uncle. Bappi Lahiri worked on the song "Bhankas" in the film.

