Bappi Lahiri Quiz: Can You Recognize These Bappi Lahiri Songs Just By Their Lyrics?

Quick links:
Fans are celebrating Bappi Lahiri's birthday today on 27th November. The legendary singer and music composer is known for his unique songs and how he uses synthesized disco music. Some of Bappi Lahiri's songs are - Wardat, Disco Dancer, Namak Halaal, Dance Dance, Commando, Saheb, Gang Leader, Sailaab, and Sharaabi. On the occasion of his birthday take this quiz based on Bappi Lahiri's famous songs
Also Read | Game of Thrones' The Mountain quiz: Find out how well you know Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson
1) Which song is this - 'Ha bhole panchi tu na samjhe ke mai kya hu Sholo ko samjhe tu tare Jo bhi hai jaisi hai meri hai jaan maine mana Mana mana ho'?
Also Read | Deven Bhojani's quiz: Can you recognize the 'Khichdi' actor's shows just by their plot?
2) Which song is this - 'Phir kya daddy kya amma Ik bas tuhi pyar ke kaabil Saara jahan hai nikamma'?
Also Read | Christina Applegate's birthday: Take this quiz to find out how well you know the actor
3) Which song is this - 'Ki Jogi Hoti To Boloh Guru Do Bolo Hota Kya Pau Ki Bediyan Ek Nahi Do Haath Ki Hathkadi Ek Nahi Do'?
Also Read | Rakhi Sawant's birthday quiz: How well do you know the 'Mohabbat Hai Mirchi' girl?
4) Which song is this - 'Main taan tere naal rehna Maan enna mera kehna Meri akhiyon se hona kadi door naa'?
5) Which song is this - 'Jaise karela koyi neem pe chadke Bole hai koyi kahan hai humse badhke..'?
6) Which song is this - 'mausam kya keh raha hai, jo ho raha hai ho jaane do dil mein woh jo dabi si deewaanagai hai jaane do'?
7) Which song is this - ' Ye Log Kehte Hai MaiTab Bi Gahata Tha Jab Bol Pata Nahi Tha Ye Paaun Mere Tho Tab Bi Tirakte The'?
8) Which song is this - 'Mai bhi diwana hu Woh bhi diwani hai Mast zamane mai Tapti jawani hai Nachenge gayenge Mauj manayenge Masti me yaaro'?
9) Which song is this - 'Dhire Se Jharna BaheChanchal Pawan Jab Chale Jaise Mere Kano Mein Chupke Se Tu Kuch Kahe Tere Badan Ki Bahar Chede Mere Dil Ke Tar Hotho Ki Lali Se Tu Lab'?
10) Which song is this - 'Arre ghisi piti hai yaari usmein bhi makkaari Arre chain vain ki waat lagi hai ghum hui sitti pitti'?
1) In which year was the singer born?
2) At what age did the singer began to play the Tabla?
3) How many children does the singer have?
4) What relationship did the singer have with Kishore Kumar?
5) What song did the singer produce in 'Bhaagi 3'?
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.