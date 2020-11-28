Yami Gautam Quiz: How Well Do You Know The 'Ginny Weds Sunny' Actor?

Yami Gautam, who shot to fame with ad commercials, kicked off her career with television series. Following this, she appeared in several South Indian films. Gautam made her Hindi film debut in 2012 with the comedy Vicky Donor, which was a critical and commercial success. The actor, who is known for her roles in movies like Badlapur, Bala, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Kaabil and Ginny Weds Sunny among others, also received a debut award for Vicky Donor. On the occasion of Yami Gautam's birthday, here's a quiz based on Yami Gautam's movies and trivia. Take a look.

1. Which is the Bollywood debut movie of Yami Gautam?

Uri: The Surgical Strike

Chand Ke Paar Chalo

Vicky Donor

Bala

2. Which television series marked the acting debut of Yami Gautam?

Chand Ke Paar Chalo

Yeh Pyaar Na Hoga Kam

Ek Mulakat

Suhani Si Ek Ladki

3. Yami Gautam marked her movie debut with which language film?

Kannada

Tamil

Telugu

Hindi

4. Which movie featured Yami Gautam alongside Ali Zafar?

Desi Boyz

Total Siyappa

Junooniyat

Sanam Re

5. Which movie featured Yami Gautam alongside Hrithik Roshan?

Batti Gul Meter Chalu

Uri: The Surgical Strike

Kaabil

Ginny Weds Sunny

6. Which Ram Gopal Varma’s movie starred Yami Gautam?

Batti Gul Meter Chalu

Sarkar 3

Ginny Weds Sunny

Sanam Re

7. Can you guess this Yami Gautam’s movie with the plot, “The film follows headstrong Ginny who meets Sunny for an arranged marriage, but turns him down, and then shows how Sunny teams up with Ginny's mother to win her love”?

Bala

Sanam Re

Ginny Weds Sunny

Junnoniyat

Also Read| Yami Gautam's stunning picture from 'Bhoot Police' sets comes with a guessing game

8. Yami Gautam won the Screen Award for Best Comedian for which movie?

Kaabil

Bala

Vicky Donor

Sanam Re

Also Read| Yami Gautam's 'no-filter' winter mornings in Himachal during 'Bhoot Police' shoot

9. Which among these was Yami Gautam rumoured to be in a relationship with?

Ali Zafar

Hrithik Roshan

Pulkit Samrat

Vikrant Massey

10. Currently, Yami Gautam is shooting for which movie?

Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Bhoot Police

Sooryavanshi

Mr Lele

Also Read| Yami Gautam visits a temple in Dalhousie, says 'My job gives me ample opportunity'

Yami Gautam quiz - answers

Vicky Donor

Chand Ke Paar Chalo

Kannada

Total Siyappa

Kaabil

Sarkar 3

Ginny Weds Sunny

Bala

Pulkit Samrat

Bhoot Police

Also Read| Yami Gautam reveals she was down with dengue before 'Ginny Weds Sunny' shoot began

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.