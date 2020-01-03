Boman Irani's Negative Roles That Were Loved By The Critics And Audiences Alike

Boman Irani has worked in a number of films that worked well with the audience. He has also grabbed various awards for his performances in different films. He has mainly played supporting roles in Bollywood films. His comic timing is also liked by most of his fans. Here are three films of the actor where he was seen playing a negative role.

Negative roles played by Boman Irani

1. Khosla Ka Ghosla! (2006)

Khosla Ka Ghosla! was a mystery drama film released in the year 2006. The film revolves around a middle-class man who is trying to get his land back from a property dealer. It was directed by Dibakar Banerjee and written by Jaideep Sahni. Khosla Ka Ghosla! stars Boman Irani in the negative role of the property dealer. The film also stars the actors Anupam Kher and Parvin Dabas in pivotal roles. The film was loved by critics.

2. Don 2 (2011)

Don 2 was an action drama film released in the year 2011. It revolves around a criminal and how he pulls off different kinds of robberies. The film was directed by Farhan Akhtar, who also contributed to the story of the film. It stars Boman Irani as one of the lead actors of the film. Don 2 also stars the actors Shah Rukh Khan and Om Puri, amongst others.

Read Boman Irani And Arshad Warsi's Films Where They Shared Screen Space & Wooed Audiences

Also read Nostalgia Hits Boman Irani As His Comedy Film '3 Idiots' Turns 10

3. Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006)

Lage Raho Munna Bhai was a drama film released in the year 2006. The film revolves around a cerebral palsy patient played by Sanjay Dutt and was directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Boman Irani plays a negative role in the film. Lage Raho Munna Bhai also stars Arshad Warsi and Vidya Balan in pivotal roles. The film was loved by the critics for the performances in it and the plot.

Read Boman Irani's Birthday: List Of The Best Boman Irani Movies You Must Check Out

Also read Best Boman Irani Movies To Watch On The Occasion Of His Birthday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.