If You Loved Trailer Of 'Bombay Begums', Watch These Films As You Wait For It To Release

Streaming giant Netflix is going to drop a new women-centric show titled Bombay Begums. The trailer of the movie was dropped on February 15, 2021. It is written and directed by Alankrita Shrivastava. The plot of the show revolves around five women whose lives intertwine along the way as they race to achieve power and long for love. Bombay Begum cast includes Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash, Plabita Borthakur and Aadhya Anand. If one liked Bombay Begum trailer, here are other women-oriented films one must definitely watch.

Movies like Bombay Begums

1. Lipstick Under My Burkha

This 2016 movie revolves around four women who are looking for ways to freely express themselves. The pot reflects on how women are obligated to dress, talk and behave in a certain way. The movie is a Deepa Mehta directorial and has an IMDB rating of 6.5 and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

2. Haseena Parker

This 2017 movie revolves around Haseena, the sister of don Dawood. It chronicles her journey of how she rose to power in the underworld of Mumbai. The movie has an IMDB rating of 4.2.

3. Angry Indian Goddesses

This movie tells the story of Freida and her best friends who are celebrating the former's wedding announcement. But their life takes a turn when they come face to face an unforeseeable situation. It has an IMDB rating of 7.

4. Aiyyaa

This movie tells the story of a young woman who meets an artist and falls in love with him. Even after she is engaged to another man, she still thinks of getting married to the artist. It has an IMDB rating of 4.4 and is available for streaming on Netflix.

5. English Vimglish

This 2012 movie revolves around a simple homemaker who does not know how to read and speak English. As she attempts to learn the language, she rediscovers herself. It has an IMDB rating of 7.8.

6.Fire

This film revolves around two women whose husbands either leave them or have mistresses. They become close and form a sexual relationship as well. It has an IMDB rating of 7.2.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from trailer

