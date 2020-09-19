BMC Terms Kangana Ranaut's Plea For Rs 2 Crore Damages Over Property Demolition As 'bogus'

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) submitted an additional affidavit in the Bombay High Court in response to Kangana Ranaut’s plea seeking damages of Rs 2 crore over the partial demolition of her property in Bandra. The Shiv Sena-led BMC termed the allegations about the demolition being 'illegal' and done with 'malafide intentions' made by the actor as ‘baseless’ and ‘bogus.’ The BMC stuck to its guns about the actor carrying out ‘unlawlful alterations’ to her property without the necessary permissions.

Kangana Ranaut vs BMC on property demolition

Kangana Ranaut had filed an amended petition before the Bombay HC on September 15, in which she had termed the razing of a portion of her property on September 9 as ‘illegal.’ She stated that the ‘large scale demolition’, which she claimed was ‘40 per cent’ of the property had led to a damage of about Rs 2 crore, highlighting damage to chandeliers and artworks, in her plea. The Tanu Weds Manu star sought relief to make the property ‘capable of use’ after the demolition.

In her plea, she also claimed that the action was taken because of her rift with the Maharashtra government and that there was not enough evidence in BMC’s claims of 14 alterations on the property. Kangana had accused the BMC of going ahead with the demolition, even before the civic body had rejected her response to the 24-hour stop work notice, thus making it 'premeditated' and done with 'malafide intentions.'

Terming Kangana’s claims as ‘baseless and bogus’, the BMC mentioned that she had undisputedly carried out substantial unlawful additions and alterations, contrary to the sanctioned plan without obtaining proper permission for the same.

Kangana’s property at Pali Hill, that served as an office of her film production house Manikarnika Films had been razed amid intense drama as she was on her way to Mumbai from Manali, on September 9. The action was taken amid her sharp exchanges with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut as her strong statements against the Mumbai Police in the Sushant Singh Rajput case and alleged Bollywood-drug mafia nexus had sparked a controversy.

