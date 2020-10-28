Kangana Ranaut Slams BMC, Uddhav Govt For Spending '₹82 Lakh' To Fight Her Over Demolition

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday hit out at Mumbai's civic body BMC and the Uddhav Thackeray-led government for spending a whopping Rs 82 lakh on legal fees in the demolition case against her.

Reacting to a news piece which revealed that the BMC has so far spent Rs 82 lakh on a Senior Advocate's fees in the case, Kangana tweeted, "Papa’s Pappu (is) spending public money to tease a girl, this is where Maharashtra stands today. Very unfortunate."

On September 9, the BMC had partially demolished Kangana's plush office space in Mumbai's Bandra, classifying it under illegal construction. The actor then moved the High court, stating that she was not given enough time to respond to the demolition notice. The court too called BMC's decision 'hasty' and riddled with 'malafide' intentions.

According to the report, the Mumbai civic body has spent quite a bit to battle Kangana Ranaut legally. Reports stated that till September 22, the civic body spent Rs 22.50 lakh on the case, and until October 7 a massive Rs 60 lakh was spent, taking the total expense to Rs 82.50 lakh.

Kangana Ranaut’s property demolished

A portion of Kangana’s home-cum-office of her production house Manikarnika Films at Pali Hill in Bandra was demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation under controversial circumstances on September 9. The actor had been on her way from Manali when the drama unfolded after the BMC pasted a 24-hour stop-work notice citing ‘illegal alterations’ and going ahead with the demolition moments before she reached.

The action was conducted amid her face-off with Shiv Sena and Maharashtra government over her statements on the Sushant Singh Rajput case and alleged drug consumption by Bollywood. The matter is now underway in the Bombay High Court as Kangana sought Rs 2 crore compensation for the damage, while the BMC stuck to its guns. On October 5, the court closed all arguments and reserved its verdict.

