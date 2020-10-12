Prathi Poovankozhi To Be Remade In Hindi, Boney Kapoor Acquires Remake Rights

Boney Kapoor recently acquired rights for the remake of Manju Warrier starrer Malayalam film Prathi Poovankozhi which was released last year. The film was directed by Roshan Andrews who also played the antagonist in the much-appreciated film. The film will be remade in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada as well, the rights of which have already been snagged by production houses. The movie is based on Unni R's short story known as Sankadam who has been credited for the screenplay as well.

Boney Kapoor acquires rights for Prathi Poovankozhi remake

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the information with fans on Twitter. The Malayalam thriller Prathi Poovankozhi is based on a saleswoman of a textile shop. The story of the film revolves around a woman's fight to nail the abuser who gropes her on the bus. The film which was critically appreciated on all the platforms praised the acting skills of Manju Warrier and her character’s skills her one-track determination to exact revenge from the man who tried to violate her.

Apart from this film, Boney Kapoor had also acquired rights to get four remakes of the Bollywood hit film Badhai Ho in the South. Boney Kapoor has acquired the rights to remake the Junglee Pictures’ production in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film revolves around a 25-year-old Delhi boy played by Ayushmann Khurrana who learns that a second sibling is on the way. Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao play the parents grappling with this shock pregnancy with Sanya Malhotra playing Ayushmann’s lady love and Surekha Sikri as his sharp-tongued grandmother. The film was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2018.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Manju Warrier is waiting for the release of Mohanlal's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham and Santosh Sivan's Jack and Jill. Apart from these two films, she also has Kayattam, Chathur Mukham, the Preist, Lalitham Sundaram, and Padavettu at different stages of production.

