Boney Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor Extend Heartfelt Birthday Wishes To Reema Kapoor Jain

Celebrations turned double for the Kapoor clan as September 28 marks the birthday celebration of both actor Ranbir Kapoor and his aunt Reema Jain. On the special occasion, Bollywood’s filmmaker and Reema kapoor Jain's brother Boney Kapoor penned his heartfelt wishes for his sister along with some throwback pictures on social media. Apart from Boney, actress Neetu Kapoor also extended her greetings to her sister-in-law with an amazing picture.

Boney wishes Reema Kapoor on birthday

Boney Kapoor shared several throwback pictures on Twitter which will take the fans down the memory lane while recapitulating some old memories of the Kapoor family. The first monochrome picture is one little Reema from her childhood where she can be seen sitting and drink soft drinks. The second picture is from a family event where a young Reema can be seen in a conversation with other family members. In the third picture, Reema can be seen laughing while posing with Boney Kapoor's wife late Sridevi, and Anil Kapoor’s wife, Sunita Kapoor.

Read: Boney Kapoor Misses Wife Sridevi As Her First Production Film 'Shakti' Clocks 18 Years

Read: Neetu Kapoor Wishes 'lil Girl' Riddhima On Her Birthday; Says 'there Can't Be Another You'

Happy Birthday Reema 🤗 🥰You light up every room you walk into and may that light always keep getting brighter. Even though our last three Rakhis have been telephonic Raksha Bandhans- you’ll always remain my driving instructor & a loving sister ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4V7WNdBVJT — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) September 27, 2020

While captioning the post, Boney extended his wishes and wrote that Reema just lights up every room when she walks into. The producer also further wrote that though their last three Rakhis have been telephonic on Raksha Bandhan, however, he wrote that Reema will always remain his driving instructor and a loving sister.Apart from this, Neetu Kapoor also shared a picture with the birthday girl and her other friends including Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Nanda and her mother-in-law Ritu Nanda. While captioning the post, she wrote, “Happy happy Reema Jain… only the best for you as you are the Best love.” Reema Kapoor is the daughter of Raj Kapoor and the sister of Rishi and Randhir Kapoor. She is married to businessman Manoj Jain and has two sons, Aadar Jain and Armaan Jain.

Meanwhile, Boney Kapoor recently seemed very proud of his daughter Anshula for managing her work timings and also taking care of Arjun Kapoor. The producer wrote a heartfelt tweet for his daughter and expressed how happy he was to see the bond between the siblings. Not too long ago, Arjun Kapoor had publically mentioned on social media that he tested positive for Coronavirus. Thus, his sister Anshula has been taking care of him and managing her social welfare platform called Fankind.

Read: This Day That Year: When Rishi Kapoor Celebrated 66th Birthday With Wife Neetu Kapoor

Read: Boney Kapoor Is 'very Proud' Of Anshula As She Takes Care Of Arjun In 'difficult Times'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.