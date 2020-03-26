Boney Kapoor To Produce Arunraja Kamaraj's Next Film Starring Udhayanidhi Stalin?

The massively renowned Bollywood producer, Boney Kapoor, recently produced the popular Tamil film, Nerkonda Paarvai, which starred superstar Ajith in the lead role. According to the latest reports, Boney Kapoor will once again be bankrolling a South Indian film. Reports claim that this time, Boney Kapoor will produce Arunraja Kamaraj's upcoming film, which is rumoured to star Udhayanidhi Stalin as the lead.

Singer and lyricist Arunraja Kamaraj just recently made his debut as a director. Arunraja Kamaraj's first directorial, Kanaa, was a sports drama that was loved by critics and fans alike. After his success with Kanaa, Arunraja Kamaraj is now set to direct his second film that will reportedly be produced by Boney Kapoor.

According to reports, Boney Kapoor agreed to bankroll the film after Arunraja Kamaraj provided him with a one-line story synopsis. Boney Kapoor was reportedly so impressed that he agreed to produce the film immediately. The film will also have a small budget according to the reports.

Moreover, the upcoming film is reported to star Udhayandihi Stalin as the lead actor. Director Arunraja apparently asked Boney Kapoor to cast Udhayandihi Stalin as he felt like the actor would be perfect for the script. According to the reports, the film will be a family movie for all age groups. The film is likely to begin production by the end of 2020.

However, none of these reports have been substantiated, as neither the director not the producer has commented about this rumoured collaboration. Previous rumours had claimed that Arunraja was making a film alongside actor Karthi. However, the director quickly quashed these rumours with a public statement.

Meanwhile, Boney Kapoor is producing Valimai, which is Ajith's next film directed by H. Vinoth. The film was originally slated to release on Diwali of 2020. However, with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, its future remains uncertain.

