Janhvi Kapoor’s Hilarious #tbt Reveals How Sridevi Had A 'boy’s Night' With Boney Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is quite active on social media and keeps her fans entertained with her quirky posts and funny stories. Recently, Janhvi Kapoor posted a throwback that reveals how Sridevi had a “boy’s night” with Boney Kapoor. Read ahead to know more-

Janhavi Kapoor’s hilarious #tbt on her parents

Janhvi Kapoor recently posted a throwback story of her parents. It is an old picture where Boney Kapoor is seen standing next to Sridevi, who is in a Charlie Chaplin attire. Janhvi Kapoor has given the picture a hilarious caption, “When he says it’s boys night but u still wanna hang”. Look at the picture.

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi posted another throwback story of her father, where he is seen riding a horse. Boney Kapoor is in a traditional outfit, wearing a pagdi and sporting a long teeka on his forehead. He is also holding a gun in the picture and seems super excited. Janhvi captioned the picture, “Yeah my dads super chill”. Look at the picture.

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

There have been multiple times in the past when Janhvi has posted throwback pictures of her family. Recently, Janhvi Kapoor had posted another adorable throwback picture with mum, Sridevi. Janhvi Kapoor captioned the picture as “ Miss you everyday”.

Janhvi also often shares pictures of father Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor.

