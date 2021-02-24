Boney Kapoor Opens Up On Making His Acting Debut With The Upcoming Ranbir Kapoor Starrer

Ffilm producer, Boney Kapoor was last seen, as an actor, doing a cameo role in the Netflix film AK vs AK. He will soon be making a full-fledged acting debut with Luv Ranjan's upcoming film. In the film, Boney will be playing the role of Ranbir Kapoor's father. The movie also stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role.

Speaking about his debut with Free Press Journal, he said that it is a wonderful experience. The crew was a happy one and he enjoyed every minute of being on the set and playing his part. In this film too, he was behaving the way he did in real life. He was playing himself just like he did in AK vs AK.

Stating why he started acting so late, he said that he had to make a career for himself to set everything in order. His principal business was film production. His younger brother Anil Kapoor wanted to be an actor, so he branched out just like his youngest brother Sanjay Kapoor. He said he had to take care of production and hence he took the back seat. Initially, he was not very enthusiastic about being an actor. The thought was always there but he was never overtaken by it. He thought of taking care of the production house at first and would think of something else later.

Asked if the audience will get to see him take on more acting projects, he said that he has just started. He said he is just two films old. So far, it has been a good experience for him. If the journey remains good, he will keep on doing more roles.

Boney Kapoor's movies

Boney Kapoor has produced numerous Bollywood films like Mr India, No Entry, Judaai, Wanted and many more. He belongs to a family full of actors. He is the elder brother of Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor and the father of Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor. His younger daughter, Khushi Kapoor will soon be making her debut in cinema. Boney is also the producer of the upcoming film Vakeel Saab which is a Telugu-language drama film starring Pawan Kalyan and directed by Venu Sriram. The movie is scheduled to release on April 9, 2021.

(Source: Free Press Journal)

