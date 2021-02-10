SS Rajamouli And Boney Kapoor's Rekindled-feud Has A History Connecting To Sridevi

SS Rajamouli and Boney Kapoor are at odds again because of the conflicting release dates of SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Boney Kapoor’s Maidaan due to release this year at Dusshera. While many films that release together do not have a problem, the feud between the two is being escalated as this issue is rekindling past problems. Rajamouli had wanted Sridevi to play the Queen Mother in his blockbuster Baahubali but Boney Kapoor had made such vast monetary demands on behalf of his wife that the role was given to Ramya Krishnan, Bollywood Hungama reported.

SS Rajamouli's RRR to release on the same day as Boney Kapoor's Maidaan

As per the article, Rajamouli in a moment of frustration revealed in an interview that Sridevi had too many demands from him for the movie, both monetary and otherwise and this was why Sridevi was not part of the path-breaking franchise. The late actor was extremely upset at this behaviour of SS Rajamouli and remarked that she could not believe that Rajamouli could talk like that. She continued on to say that she had never had any demands of the kind, the article read.

Furthermore, Sridevi said she could not understand why that situation was still being talked about when things were in the past. She had turned down many projects but none had been made into such a big deal, according to the article. Sridevi remarked that it was extremely impolite to talk about a project one had turned down. The report added that Boney Kapoor took offence at the embarrassment his wife had to face because of Rajamouli and this started a long-standing feud between the two. RRR's release date is just aggravating the situation.

When SS Rajamouli was asked about what he had said, he did not deny saying what had been reported, the article read. He released a statement saying that there were various versions of an incident and it was up to the people to decide who they wished to believe. He did say that he was sorry for having spoken the way he did publicly and that he should not have, the article said.

As for himself personally, the movie Baahubali turned Rajamouli from a successful Telugu director to the biggest director in India overnight. When he was asked why he had chosen an actor like Prabhas who was not widely known at the time, he had told that there was a long-standing commitment between him and Prabhas. No one apart from the actor would play the role, the article reported.

