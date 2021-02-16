Ajith's Look In 'Valimai' Will Be Revealed Soon, Assures Film's Producer Boney Kapoor

Ajith's look in Valimai is highly anticipated by the actor's fans. The film, which has been long in production, is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and has a leading lady in Huma Qureshi. In connection with Ajith's look in Valimai, Boney Kapoor himself recently issued a statement through his Twitter account, announcing that the first look of their favourite superstar is right around the corner. The tweet can be found below as well as on Boney Kapoor's Twitter handle.

The Tweet:

Wanakam. Humbled by your love towards our film “Valimai”. Bear with us as we work on presenting the First look soon. It’s in the best interests of the film. #Valimai #ValimaiUpdate #AjithKumar — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) February 15, 2021

Very recently, Ajith, the leading man of the film, addressed the requests on the part of his fans for a sneak peek at his avatar in the film by expressing his displeasure due to the candour of the fans. It was observed that the fans were asking for the aforementioned first look at various public events in the recent past, including the time when honourable PM Narendra Modi visited Chennai for work purposes quite recently. The actor chose to acknowledge and share his two cents on the same through a tweet by his manager. The tweet can be found below as well as on the manager's Twitter account.

The Tweet:

A rough translation of the above tweet reads, "Greetings to my fans and people who have always shown love to me and my films. In the last few days, few people claiming to be my fans have been asking for Valimai update in cricket stadiums, political events and other public venues, I am deeply disappointed with this behaviour. As announced earlier updates about the film will come when the time is right. I am in talks with the producers to announce the updates. Please be patient until then. Cinema is entertainment for you, but it’s a profession for me. I request my fans to be patient and conduct themselves decently in public domain. I hope people who love me will behave accordingly.’'

About Valimai:

Ajith Kumar's next, which has been under production for over a year owing to the coronavirus pandemic, is helmed by H Vinoth of Nerkonda Paarvai fame. The film features the likes of Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Achyuth Kumar, Pugazh and Yogi Babu, to name a few. It is said that Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed music for the film.

