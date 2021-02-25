Boney Kapoor Remembers Sridevi On Her Death Anniversary; Says He Isn't Looking For Closure

Bollywood movie producer Boney Kapoor recently opened up about his wife Sridevi’s death in 2018 and how he has been coping with his emotions. In an interaction with Gulf News, he stated that he has not been looking for closure since he wants his wife to be around him at all times. He also added that keeping himself busy and away from negativity has helped him deal with the distress. Boney Kapoor also got slightly emotional during the interview, indicating how deeply he has been affected by his wife’s demise.

Boney Kapoor’s take on moving on and finding closure

Bollywood superstar Sridevi’s death had left a deep impact on her fans and family as she was highly respected and adored for her personality and work. In a recent interview with Gulf News, her husband Boney Kapoor opened up on her demise and how gravely he had been affected by her passing away. He even got slightly emotional while addressing the issue and said that he has not found closure yet and he has not been looking for it either. He believes it is necessary to feel her presence around him at all times as it makes him feel comfortable and content.

Boney Kapoor also spoke about his loving children and family who have been quite supportive and encouraging during these difficult times. He feels blessed to have his family around as he feels like he doesn’t have to worry about things in their presence and has the liberty to do whatever he wishes to. Boney Kapoor also added that life goes on and hence the best thing is always to be realistic and move on. He feels keeping himself busy with multiple projects has helped him curb negativity and eventually keep his emotions in check. He clarified that the vacuum will remain forever but the memories cannot be snatched away from him no matter what.

Speaking about his kids in the film industry, Boney Kapoor stated that he wants Sridevi's fans to give his children the same kind of love and support they gave his wife. He feels they are under a lot of pressure and need the time and space to nurture and gain experience as well. Boney Kapoor is quite positive about their careers and believes they will leave make name for themselves just the way his late wife did.

Image Courtesy: Boney Kapoor Twitter

