Sridevi's Performances As A Child Actor Is Sure To Leave Fans Spellbound; Watch

February 24, 2021, marked three years of Sridevi’s untimely and unfortunate death. Sridevi was a legendary actor who was known for her roles in several films such as English Vinglish, Chandni, Nagina, Mom, Mr India and much more. She has worked in movies in different languages like Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

Sridevi belongs to a prestigious group of Indian actors who, at a young age, began their careers. In the course of half a century, Sridevi appeared in almost 300 films, beginning when she was just a toddler. She was four years old when she first made her acting debut with the film, Kandan Karuna (1967). On Sridevi's death anniversary, here are a few moments from her earlier films where she made a mark as a child actor.

In the video, Sridevi is seen playing with film icon MG Ramachandran in the movie Nam Naadu which released in the year 1969. In the same movie, the actor also went on to deliver an emotional performance by rendering a pathos version of Nalla Perai Vanga Vendum. Watch the videos below:

Sridevi was also a top choice among filmmakers as a child artist to play Lord Murugan. As Lord Murugan, she gives a hard time to an all-knowing sage in this scene from Agathiyar. In order to serve his people and the gods, the film revolves around Agathiyar Muni, an avatar of Lord Brahma and a member of the seven sages, performing supernatural feats of strength and boldness. Watch the video below:

Sridevi’s performance in Poombatta that released in 1971 went on to garner heaps of praise from fans and audiences. In the movie, the actor will make you cry as she channels the struggles and pain of an orphan girl, who has no idea about what to do with her life. Watch the video below:

When Sridevi turned 13, with the legendary filmmaker K. Balachander, she landed her first leading adult role in the movie Moondru Mudichu. The 1973 movie had then-budding actors such as Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth as well. Roommates Prasath and Balaji are both in love with Selvi and the movie revolves around them. However, when Balaji dies, life takes an ugly turn and Selvi is forced to marry Prasath's father. Watch the glimpse of the movie below.

