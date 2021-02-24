Khushi Kapoor Remembers Her Mother Sridevi On Her 3rd Death Anniversary

February 24, 2021, marks three years of Sridevi’s untimely, unfortunate death. Sridevi was a legendary actor who was known for her acting skills in several films. On Sridevi's death anniversary, Khushi Kapoor took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of her mother Sridevi along with Khushi’s father Boney Kapoor which is truly unmissable. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to pen some sweet positive messages in the comment section.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Khushi Kapoor shared a throwback of her parents which is too cute to miss. In the picture, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor can be seen striking a pose and is all smiles in this candid pic. Sridevi is seen having a hearty laugh, while Boney is adorably looking at her. The actor donned a maroon outfit along with a trench coat and opted for a middle parting hairdo, well-done brows and dewy makeup. Boney sported a black zipper and a black cap. Take a look at the post below:

As soon as Khushi Kapoor shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things positive and nice. Some of the users commented on how adorable the picture is, while some expressed their love for the late actor. One of the users wrote, “faves forever ðŸ¤ love u so much”, while the other one wrote, “love youuuuuuuuu”. Check out a few more comments below.

About Sridevi

Sridevi died at the age of 54 on February 24, 2018, when she visited Dubai to attend the wedding of her nephew. The actor was found dead by Boney Kapoor in the hotel room. The cause of death was cardiac arrest and the cremation of the actor was held in Mumbai. She was one of the most highly paid actors in the film industry.

She has worked in movies in different languages like Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. She is known for her roles in Mr India, Chalbaaz, Masterji, Judaai, and many more. She was also awarded Padma Shri. The actor made her comeback in the industry after 15 years with the movie English Vinglish (2012). She was last seen in the much-acclaimed film MOM, and also won the National Film Award for Best Actress.

