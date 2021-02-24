Sridevi's Death Anniversary: Netizens Remember Iconic Star, Call Her 'legend Of Cinema'

Legendary actress Sridevi’s tragic demise three years ago left a void in the hearts of the fans that can never be filled. The actress who has portrayed some of the iconic roles on the big screen was remembered by her fans on her death anniversary. Tributes poured in for the actress as followers looked back at some of her glorious moments on the silver screen.

Netizens remember Sridevi on 3rd death anniversary

Netizens recapitulated old memories of the actress while sharing pictures from her on-screen presence, her social gatherings, and family pictures to remember her on the special day. One of the users shared a video that was a compilation of all the beautiful moments of the actress with her elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor. Another user shared her stills from one of her iconic films English Vinglish and informed about the important lessons she tried to disseminate through her films. Another netizen shared a video of all her characters in the cinema while tagging her as the “last empress of Indian cinema.” Another Twitter user shared comparative pictures of the Mr. Indian actress along with her daughter Janhvi Kapoor and wrote, “Legacy.”

Remembering #Sridevi Madam On Her 3rd Year Death Anniversary ! We Miss You Mam !!!🙏🙏🙏#SrideviLivesForever pic.twitter.com/zrlJRDY68Q — Abhijit Mitra | অভিজিৎ মিত্র । (@AbhijitMitra09) February 24, 2021

Remembering the Superstar Icon #Sridevi on her death Anniversary🙏🙏💐 pic.twitter.com/uiUAVEq8zB — Mujib ur Rehman (@MujibuRehman4) February 24, 2021

Today marks the third death anniversary of the iconic evergreen actress #Sridevi who dominated the cinema industry for several decades.True legend gone too https://t.co/dx8kuRMWsA will always remain in our heart forever💐💐💐💐. @BoneyKapoor @SrideviKapoor pic.twitter.com/uR5rt5LA8Y — Rocking Tamil Rating (@h814712) February 24, 2021

Sridevi passed away just months before her daughter Janhvi made her acting debut with the film Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter. The official cause of death was ruled to be accidental drowning in Dubai. The late actress was last seen in MOM, her 300th film, for which she was awarded Best Actress National Award posthumously. Apart from this, she was also the recipient of the Padma Shri award, India's fourth-highest civilian award, in 2013.

Meanwhile, Janhvi and her sister Khushi Kapoor, along with their father, Boney Kapoor, performed a puja in honour of Sridevi on February 23 at her house in Chennai. Both her daughters Janhvi and Khushi remembered their mother with beautiful posts on Instagram. The Roohi actress shared a picture of her mother’s hand-written note that read, “I love you, my labbu. You are the best baby in the world,” while Khushi shared a throwback picture of her mother and father Boney Kapoor from one of their getaways and wrote, “I love you."

