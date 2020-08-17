Boney Kapoor Shares Rare Picture Of His 'first Entry On A Film Set' From 1958

Amid the Coronavirus quarantine, actor Boney Kapoor has been quite active on his social media. Going by his recent pictures, the actor seems to be on a nostalgic trip to his childhood and early days with his family and experiences within the industry. He took to his social media on August 16 to share a picture from 1958 of the launch of his father Surinder Kapoor's first film Jabse Tumhe Dekha Hai.

Boney Kapoor shares a rare picture from father's first film launch

Sharing the picture from 1958, Boney Kapoor revealed that the picture from was the launch of his father's first film, Jabse Tumhe Dekha Hai. He added that it also marked his first entry on a film's set. Further naming the 'legends' in the picture, he mentioned the names of Rajinder Singh Bedi, Kedar Kapoor, Raj Kapoor, Krishna Raj Kapoor, Nirmal Kapoor, and Geeta Bali. He also credited them for being instrumental in making his father a producer.

About Jabse Tumhe Dekha Hai

Directed by Kedar Kapoor, Jabse Tumhe Dekha Hai hit the screens in 1963. Produced by Amar Chhaya and Surinder Kapoor, the film starred Geeta Bali, Pradeep Kumar, Shashi Kapoor, and Shammi Kapoor. The plot of the film revolves around Mohan and Mohini who are lovers and end up in a complicated situation because Mohini's father owes money to Saigal. He threatens to marry her if her father fails to pay his dues.

Boney Kapoor later shared another throwback picture from his childhood days. In the picture, he is seen enjoying the view of the film set while his father Surinder Kapoor poses with Chandulal Shah of Ranjit Studios and his wife Gohar Mamajiwala and actor Shammi Kapoor. He used the hashtag #memories to express his nostalgia over the old black and white picture.

On the work front, Boney Kapoor is set to produce Valimai which is set for a 2021 release. The film is an upcoming Tamil language action thriller starring Janhvi Kapoor, Ajith Kumar, and Huma Qureshi. Helmed by H. Vinoth, the film will also get a Hindi version and is reportedly headed for a theatrical release.

Boney Kapoor is also producing Ajay Devgn's Maidaan. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, the film also stars Priyamani and Vaibhav Choudhary. The film is a sports drama where Devgn will be seen essaying the character of Syed Abdul Rahim. The film also marks the Hindi film debut of Keerthy Suresh.

