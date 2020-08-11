Janhvi Kapoor Calls Dad Boney Her 'biggest Cutest Cheerleader', Posts A Throwback Pic

Janhvi Kapoor, who is gearing up for her upcoming film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, recently shared a picture with her father, Boney Kapoor. The actor shared a throwback monochrome photo of herself with her father. Along with the picture, she also wrote a quirky caption which has a connection with her next film. Take a look:

Janhvi's throwback picture with Boney Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share a cute picture with an even adorable caption. In the image, the father-daughter duo is seen sharing a sweet moment as Boney Kapoor kisses Janhvi Kapoor’s hand, and the actor is all smiles. Along with the picture, she captioned it by stating that there are many things that are common between her and Gunjan Saxena (on whom her upcoming movie is based). Take a look at the picture:

The actor wrote that both she and Gunjan love dessert, have long arms, and have the best fathers in the whole world. She described Boney Kapoor as her 'cutest cheerleader'. In the end, she also said sorry for troubling him every now and then.

Fans react to Janhvi’s throwback picture

As soon as the actor posted the picture, many celebrities and her fans started posting comments. Ace designer Manish Malhotra gave hearts on her post. While Kartik Aaryan wrote, “I just read “…. Sorry for troubling you” with a thinking emoji. In reply to this, Janhvi Kapoor wrote, “if u know u know”. Moreover, Janhvi’s sister, Khushi Kapoor, also posted a nice comment on her post by writing, “Looking like a cute Rasgulla”. To which Janhvi wrote, “can u let me paint”. Take a look at the comments below:

About Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Janhvi Kapoor is all set to feature in the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She will play the lead role of the first woman pilot to fly in combat. The actor will star opposite actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi and Manav Vij.

The biopic film is based on Gunjan Saxena, who is one of the first female pilots to fly in combat. She also rescued soldiers during the Kargil War in the year 1999 and was honoured with the Shaurya Vir Award. Fans are excited about the film and are eagerly waiting for its release on August 12, 2020.

(Image Credits:Janhvi Kapoor IG)

